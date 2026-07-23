Blow for Manchester City with Rodri out for extended period due to back injury

Rodri could face an extended period of time out with a back injury, which may require surgery.

The 30-year-old Manchester City midfielder returned to his finest form at the World Cup following two injury-plagued seasons. Having captained Spain to Sunday’s 1-0 final win over Argentina in New Jersey, Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. Yet he may now require an operation on a back issue that is set to rule him out for the start of the season.

It would be the latest setback following two injury-hit seasons which began with the rupturing of his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2–2 draw with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in September 2024. It ruled him out for most of the rest of that campaign before he was injured again at the Club World Cup last July. Hamstring and groin injuries followed last season, meaning Rodri started only 17 Premier League matches.

The back problem comes with the Spaniard’s future at City uncertain, his contract expiring next June. While he has a desire to play in his home country again at some point and is thought to favour a transfer to Real Madrid, they are yet to make a concrete move to sign him. Enzo Maresca, City’s new manager, hopes to keep him.

After the World Cup victory, Rodri spoke of his difficulties with injury. “For me, it’s been a very tough time,” he said. “I just want the new generations to see my example as an opportunity. When you go down, you can rise again. This is my philosophy for my entire life. Of course, sometimes things go well, things go wrong, but always the positiveness.”

Meanwhile, Leeds are in advanced discussions to sign James Trafford for a fee in the region of £50m. The 23-year-old goalkeeper rejoined City from Burnley last summer in a £27m deal believing he would be the first choice only to see that position taken by Gianluigi Donnarumma following the Italian’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

Trafford started City’s Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal in March FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in May.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have identified Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and Fulham’s Sander Berge as midfield signings to further strengthen Michael Carrick’s squad.

United have already signed two midfielders this window: Andrey Santos in a £48m deal from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans for £35m from Aston Villa. But with Casemiro having departed and Manuel Ugarte ruled out for what may be a prolonged period due to knee ligament injury, the club is considering moving for another midfielder.

Camavinga is believed to favour staying at Real though the Spanish club may be open to selling the Frenchman in order to make space for Rodri. The 23-year-old Camavinga, who has three years left on his contract and was not part of France’s World Cup squad, has a €1bn release clause, but Real would listen to offers of between €50m-€60m (£42m-£51m) for the player, it is thought.

Berge, who is 28 and has previously been on United’s radar, would cost around £40m and, unlike Camavinga, has considerable playing experience in England. The Norwegian signed for Sheffield United in 2020, joined Burnley in 2023 and left for Fulham the following year. Berge played in Norway’s 2-1 World Cup quarter-final loss to England.

United’s list for a possible new midfielder includes Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Roma’s Manu Koné.

Former Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho has signed for Aston Villa from Chelsea.

The deal for Garnacho’s season-long loan includes a conditional obligation to buy a player who joined Chelsea last August from United in a deal worth £40m. Villa will be expected to pay a similar fee for Garnacho, who struggled to impress at Stamford Bridge despite featuring in 43 games in all competitions and scoring eight goals.

Barcelona have signed German winger Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund ⁠on a deal until 2031.

The La Liga club will pay around €22m plus add-ons for the Germany international ⁠and the package includes a sell-on clause.

Adeyemi becomes Barcelona’s second attack-minded ⁠signing of the transfer window after the arrival ​of Anthony ​Gordon.

Arsenal have completed the £34m signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. The Greece international (24) has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions and arrives as a replacement for Leandro Trossard following the Belgian’s switch to Besiktas. - Guardian