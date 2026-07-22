Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in talks to join consortium seeking 30% stake in Liverpool

The Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has held talks about joining the consortium that is seeking to buy around 30 per cent of Liverpool.

The group led by the former Queens Park Rangers co‑owner Amit Bhatia has made a provisional offer of £1.35bn (€1.58bn) to buy a stake from Fenway Sports Group (FSG), and is talking to other potential investors over supplying funding.

Bezos has a personal fortune of around $257bn (€301bn), according to Forbes, making him the fourth-richest person in the world.

The 62-year-old has previously explored bids for the NFL franchises Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders without completing a deal, but has never before looked at investing in the Premier League.

Sources with knowledge of the talks have indicated that any deal with Bhatia’s consortium would see Bezos receive equity in Liverpool.

Bezos is the executive chair of Amazon having relinquished day-to-day control when he stepped down as chief executive five years ago. Under his leadership the online retailer has looked to diversify as an entertainment provider in recent years and has bought numerous sports rights for its streaming service.

Amazon had live UK rights for 20 Premier League games each season for six seasons until the end of last year, and broadcasts the Champions League in several European countries, as well as NFL in the US.

The Bhatia bid for Liverpool is understood to value the club at around £4.5bn, higher than the valuation of Manchester United when Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought 25 per cent of the club two years ago.

While the search for fresh investors is continuing, Bhatia is believed to have secured financial backing from his father-in-law, the Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, whose family wealth is estimated at around £23bn (€27bn).

Bhatia was a director and co-owner of QPR until Tuesday when he transferred his shares to fellow owner Ruben Gnanalingam to pave the way for his consortium’s prospective investment in Liverpool.

An FSG spokesperson has confirmed the talks, saying: “An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club.”

FSG previously sold 3 per cent of the club to the US private equity firm Dynasty Equity in 2023. A spokesperson for Bhatia declined to comment. – Guardian