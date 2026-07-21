‘Reclaim football’: Sepp Blatter joins La Liga chief in call for Gianni Infantino to resign

FIFA President Gianni Infantino with President of the United States Donald Trump after the World Cup final last Sunday. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

The Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, has come in for heavy criticism from his predecessor, Sepp Blatter, and the La Liga president, Javier Tebas, with the pair united in the belief that he should stand down.

As Spain celebrated their World Cup win on Sunday, Tebas accused Infantino of “destroying the ­football industry” by ­prioritising the World Cup over national ­competitions. He claimed “his time is up”. Blatter has called for “fans, players and national associations to reclaim football and bring it back to its roots under new leadership”.

Tebas is particularly opposed to the Fifa presi­dent’s enthusiasm for expanding the 2030 tournament to 64 teams from 48. “Increasing the number of national teams makes no sense,” Tebas told Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The football ­industry is not just the World Cup. Not ­everything can revolve around the World Cup. It is national competitions that support this sport.

“They [Fifa] are destroying the football industry, which generates tens of thousands of jobs, for an event that lasts 40 days and involves a minority of ­players. We need fewer national teams and more protection for national football, at all levels. They don’t realise they are making irresponsible decisions.”

Tebas believes Infantino should resign, although he admits he finds it hard to envisage such a scenario. “He has the support of the system, of the federations. There is no opposition candidate, nobody wants to stand just to lose. It is a ­system ­rotten at its core.”

After 10 years at Fifa’s helm, ­Infantino is poised to be re‑elected for a fourth term in March, ­potentially standing unopposed for the third time in a row, but Tebas believed the Swiss was a World Cup win away from being forced out. He argues that had the USA defeated Belgium in their last‑16 game Infantino might been mired in an unrecoverable scandal.

The USA striker Folarin Balogun had a one-match ban suspended by the Fifa ­disciplinary committee, facilitating his involvement against ­Belgium. The decision was taken after a phone call made to Infantino by Donald Trump. Infantino said the ­decision to overturn Balogun’s ban was made ­independently by its disciplinary committee “based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts”.

Tebas said: “The suspension of the American player’s ban was absolutely serious. They were lucky Belgium eliminated the USA because a case could have arisen that might have cost Infantino his job. Since Belgium won they were able to bury the ­matter. But these things are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Blatter, a controversial figure during his tenure as Fifa president, appears to regard the Balogun case as a tipping point. “The longest World Cup has come to an end with the right champions,” he wrote on X. “But on the way to the final whistle, the ­tournament lost its credibility. Politics must not be allowed to overshadow the game.”

Tebas feels much the same about hydration breaks and extended half‑time intervals. “Fifa arranges things as it wants, for what it wants, for its own ­interests, certainly not football,” he said. “So if they need a 27-­minute half-time break, they’ll have it.

“Hydration breaks are a lie. We have them in La Liga, but when it’s genuinely hot. The pitches in Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta had air conditioning; I had to put a jumper on in the stands. It was a lie, a break for advertising.”

Fifa has been approached for comment. — Guardian