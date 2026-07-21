Manchester United supporters groups in uproar over suspension of season tickets

Manchester United have said season tickets at Old Trafford will be reissued before the first home game of the season. Photograph: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Manchester United’s official Fans’ Forum, Manchester United Supporters Trust (Must), The 1958 and five other such groups have complained to the club over supporters being “treated as suspects” after some had season tickets suspended as part of a move to stop the illegal reselling of seats.

United last week contacted fans who used six or more devices to access accounts linked to the club or to forward tickets as in their view this suggested the potential buying of seats to resell. Members are only allowed to forward tickets to other members, or sell them back to United.

Those contacted were asked why multiple accounts were accessed, to identify the differing devices they used, and for photo ID to prove their validity.

“Following a detailed review of activity across our ticketing and digital platforms, we have identified sustained activity associated with your account, or with accounts that appear to be connected to or controlled by you, which may indicate a breach of the club’s ticketing terms and conditions,” the email from United said.

Fans had their accounts suspended, leading to season tickets being frozen, and were given only three days to appeal, despite United’s terms and conditions stating 14 days as a usual time frame.

“Professional touting, automated purchasing and those who exploit supporters for financial gain have no place at Manchester United and deserve robust action,” read a joint statement from supporter groups.

“However, that action must be fair, proportionate and transparent. Long-standing supporters who have followed Manchester United for decades, often across multiple generations of the same family, should never feel they are being treated as suspects without clear evidence, due process or a meaningful opportunity to respond to the allegations made against them. The current approach has created a growing perception among supporters of ‘ban first and ask questions later’.

“The Fans’ Forum has rightly called on the club to pause the issuing of further suspensions and to halt any cancellation of season tickets while meaningful discussions take place. We support this.”

Reasons given by fans for the use of multiple devices to access club accounts includes being able to act for a group of friends or for elderly family members who struggle to use technology. United’s position is understood to be that no bans or formal sanctions have been applied and that any season tickets that have been revoked will be reissued before the team’s first home game of the season, which is against Ipswich Town on August 30th.

United have applied restrictions to accounts and offered only three days to appeal once a verdict is reached, it is understood, as the club is certain some of these are being used for illegal resale and the normal 14 days would be used to sell tickets on. – Guardian