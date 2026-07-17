Heavyweights on high alert ahead of challenging FAI Cup ties

Shamrock Rovers have a pep in their step heading into the weekend's FAI Cup action having beaten Floriana in their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Giant killing is on the menu this weekend as the FAI Cup gives 12 amateur clubs a chance to progress to the third round.

Even defending champions Shamrock Rovers are alert to the visit of a Cork City side that is 17 points clear of Bray Wanderers at the top of the First Division table.

“In Ruairí Keating and Seán Maguire up front, they’re as good as you’ll get anywhere in the country,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. “This Cork team belongs in the Premier Division, and they will be soon, so we’ll respect Cork and be ready for them.”

Maguire is an injury concern, however, while Rovers are without Dan Cleary, Danny Grant, Victor Ozhianvuna and Danny Mandroiu, although Bradley’s squad looks stronger than ever.

On Tuesday, Naj Razi, Michael Noonan and former Bohemians striker Jonathan Afolabi came off the bench as the Hoops took a 5-1 victory over Maltese champions Floriana in their Champions League qualifier.

Razi is still only 19 but had been considered the most naturally talented player from an underage crop that included Mason Melia before his career stalled after a move to Como in Italy in 2024. The FAI Cup might provide him with an opportunity to re-establish himself at Rovers having only made seven appearances in the league this season.

John Russell’s first game as Shelbourne manager is a trip to Mounthawk Park to face Colin Healy’s Kerry. As Sligo Rovers manager last season, Russell saw a comfortable 3-0 lead turn into a 4-3 defeat to Kerry in the quarter-final.

“They’ve got quality all over the pitch,” said Healy of Shels. “I suppose the last time we saw John was when he was down here last year, when we beat Sligo in the cup. I wish him all the best in the new job.

“It will be interesting for sure; they are a good side, but we are at home. Our home form is very good, unbeaten in seven now. We will have a near sell-out crowd in as well. I think he will know what to expect as well. Look, last year was special, and we want that feeling again,” Healy added.

FAI Cup second-round fixtures

Friday (all 7.45pm): Athlone Town v Midleton, Athlone Town Stadium; Drogheda United v Lucan United, Sullivan & Lambe Park; Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers, Finn Park; Galway United v Crumlin United, Pearse Stadium; Kerry v Shelbourne, Mounthawk Park; St Mochta’s v Dundalk, Oriel Park; St Patrick’s Athletic v Wexford, Richmond Park; Treaty United v UCD, Markets Field; Waterford v Cobh Ramblers, RSC; Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, Tallaght Stadium

Saturday: Bangor Celtic v College Corinthians, Blakes Astro Pearse Park, 2pm; Douglas Hall v Castlebar Celtic, Douglas Hall Grounds, 3pm; Janesboro v Sligo Rovers, Pearse Stadium, 4.30pm; Baldoyle United v Longford Town, Bishopsgate, 5pm

Sunday: Derry City v Tolka Rovers, Brandywell Stadium, 4pm; Ringmahon Rangers v Bohemians – walkover for Bohs