Soccer

Harry Wood departs Shelbourne for Stockport County

Premier Division side ‘reluctantly’ agree transfer for undisclosed fee

Harry Wood joined Shels from Hull City in 2023. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Harry Wood joined Shels from Hull City in 2023. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Thu Jul 16 2026 - 17:211 MIN READ

Shelbourne have “reluctantly” agreed to sell Harry Wood to League One side Stockport County for an undisclosed fee.

The Drumcondra club offered the 23-year-old a new contract but Wood wanted to return home to England.

It is a blow for new Shelbourne manager John Russell, as Wood was a key figure at the club since arriving on loan from Hull City in July 2023.

Wood scored 21 goals and had 19 assists in 87 Premier Division appearances for Shels.

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“While we are disappointed to lose Harry at this stage of the season, the club has respected his wishes and reluctantly agreed a transfer with Stockport County,” a statement from the club said.

“Everyone at Shelbourne thanks Harry for the significant contribution he has made during his time at Tolka Park and wishes him every success in his future career.”

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Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent