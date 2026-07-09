Bohemians take two-goal advantage to Gibraltar after Dalymount win over St Joseph’s

Conference League, first round qualifier: Bohemians 2 (James-Taylor 60 pen, Parsons 90+1) St Joseph’s 0

A last-minute Connor Parsons goal brought Bohemians palpable relief ahead of next week’s second leg in Gibraltar as they laboured to victory over St Joseph’s at a sun-drenched Dalymount Park.

If having to survive one or two scares, Alan Reynolds’ Gypsies dominated the ball for much of the night but struggled to create clear-cut chances until late on as European football returned to the old Phibsborough venue for the first time in 14 years.

After a frustrating first half, it eventually came good midway through the second thanks to the energy of Ross Tierney in winning a penalty which Douglas James-Taylor converted.

Substitute Parsons then added the much-coveted second goal, diving to head home skipper Dawson Devoy’s cross.

Collie Whelan might have delivered a third deep in added time but for a fine save by the visitors’ substitute goalkeeper Gato Romero.

Patrick Hickey returned to the centre of their defence following suspension, while James-Taylor was preferred up top in place of leading scorer Whelan in two changes from last Friday’s win at Drogheda United.

Bohemians’ Patrick Hickey in action against St Joseph's' Francis Ferrón. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Bohemians started on the front foot, but it was St Joseph’s who got the first sight of goal on the counterattack from a sloppy Bohemians corner on nine minutes, Julian Valarino completely missing his kick from Kingsley’s Fobi superb diagonal ball.

Their third corner brought Bohs’ first real chance, Senan Mullen heading over from Markuss Strods’ delivery.

Again, though, lax play gifted the visitors an opening at the other end on 17 minutes. A hesitant Strods gifted the ball to Valarino who picked out Francis Ferron. Paul Walters got down to make a parry save and the loose ball scrambled to safety.

Bohemians were struggling to put any cohesion on their play as St Joseph’s back five stood firm and the home faithful grew unsettled as the first half wore on.

Save for a tame Harry Vaughan header, comfortably gathered by Bradley Banda; the winger’s subsequent drive deflected out for fourth corner and a Jordan Flores shot down the throat of the St Joseph’s goalkeeper, Bohemians had produced precious little to seriously worry the visitors.

With midfielder Sadou Diallo on for Mullen in a reshuffle that saw Flores move to left-back, Bohemians simply needed to be better from the resumption.

They certainly enjoyed more of the ball as they probed for openings with St Joseph’s getting everyone behind the ball.

With little materialising in front of goal, the frustration mounted. Until, that is, the arrival of the 58th minute breakthrough.

Vaughan’s ball in from the right to Tierney saw the Bohs attacker tripped by the retreating Bakary Essay Diedhiou inside the penalty area.

Douglas James-Taylor scores a penalty for Bohemians. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Danish referee didn’t hesitate in pointing to the spot. James-Taylor rifled emphatically to the net past the despairing dive of Banda from 12 yards.

Pressing for a second goal, the hard-running Tierney almost delivered on 81 minutes.

Bursting forward past two defenders, a one-two with Whelan teed up the shot which he drilled agonisingly wide.

But the second goal, which they may well need ahead of next week’s return trip, arrived in the 90th minute.

Diallo and Devoy interchanged with the captain’s dinked cross finding Parsons, who bravely headed past Romero.

BOHEMIANS Walters; Power, Hickey, Todd, Mullen (Diallo, ht); Devoy, Flores; Strods (Rooney, 64), Tierney, Vaughan (Parsons, 64); James-Taylor (Whelan, 76).

ST JOSEPH’S: Banda (Romero, 64); Fobi, Barba, Javi Paul, Lauture, Valarino; Diedhiou (De Haro, 83), Juanma; Marco Rosa (Moreno, 70); Ferron (Pirulo, 65), Cascajo (Rodriguex, ht).

Referee: L Laebel Graagaard (Den).