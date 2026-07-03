Gonçalo Ramos strikes late in action-packed clash with Croatia to send Portugal to last 16

Gonçalo Ramos celebrates scoring the goal that gave Portugal victory over Croatia in Toronto and sent them through to the last 16 of the World Cup. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Round of 32: Portugal 2 (Ronaldo pen 68, Ramos 90+4) Croatia 1 (Perisic 53)

Rafael Leão dropped to his knees. His cross had just been flicked into the net by Gonçalo Ramos to take Portugal to the last 16 of the World Cup. Leão’s expression was not one of delight, but relief.

Billed as the last dance for two footballing icons, it was Croatia’s Luka Modrić who, at the age of 40, had to leave what will surely be his final World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, plays on, and scored and was even substituted in a match of endless incident. But this was a contest about more than two individuals, who were far from the most influential players on show, even if Ronaldo was bewilderingly named player of the match. Instead this was an old-fashioned World Cup battle between hardened teams, with momentum swinging first one way then the other then back again. It was also a match stuffed with incident, including – for the first time in World Cup history – a total of four disallowed goals, one of them denying Croatia an equaliser in the very last second of the match.

After a sweltering day in Toronto, the evening brought welcome cool and the atmosphere inside the stadium was voluble throughout. The first half was largely dominated by Portugal, who should surely have taken a lead into the break. Their first chance came eight minutes in when Leão barrelled his way down the left and cut back low to Bruno Fernandes, who got off two shots: the first saved well by Dominik Livaković, the second blocked by an onrushing defence.

Pedro Neto was Portugal’s most persistent threat in the opening period. Dominant in his duel with Ivan Perišić, who was again playing full-back for Croatia, Neto was able to create enough space for himself to send a succession of whipped crosses into the box, every single one of which was both tempting and unsuccessful. Livaković came out for one and missed, but the ball eluded Ronaldo. Another cross on the half-hour had both Ronaldo and Fernandes stretching to meet it at the far post, but they were just too late to make contact.

Croatia would have been happy with how the first half panned out. They were on the back foot, but they were not uncertain. They stood up confidently to the waves of attacks, were robust in the middle of the park and had a plan of attack that looked to isolate Martin Baturina against João Cancelo and whip their own balls into the box for the hulking Ante Budimir to attack. It wasn’t overly successful, perhaps in part due to the physical attentions of Rúben Dias, who was wrestling Budimir to the ground in quiet moments.

Zlatko Dalić removed Budimir at half-time, for the equally strapping Igor Matanović, and the mood changed almost immediately. Suddenly it was Croatia on the front foot, while the intensity dropped from Portugal’s play. Eight minutes in and Croatia had the lead, from precisely the area of the pitch where Portugal had caused so much trouble earlier. It was Josep Stanišić with the cross this time, whipped in from the right and again eluding everyone until, hidden at the back post, Perišić emerged to get the ball under control on the turn and drive it back low past Diogo Costa.

Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted by Roberto Martinez before Portugal clinched victory over Croatia at the World Cup. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

From there Croatia went on a brief rampage. Petar Sučić found Matanović in the box and the striker fired past Costa unerringly, only for the offside flag to go up belatedly. In the 59th minute Sučić did the damage himself, cutting into the box from the left side and hitting a strong shot that Costa saved with his legs.

In between all that Leão had crashed a 25-yard effort off the Croatian bar, and Ronaldo had seen a goal ruled out for offside, so all was hardly lost. But Livaković then gave Portugal assistance they hardly needed when he looked to take a few touches on the ball after a back-pass, and inadvertently put it behind for a corner. The corner was sent over and cleared, but there was vast animation on the Portugal bench as they desperately called for VAR to intervene, a move supported lustily by the crowd. The check took place, the Norwegian referee Espen Eskas was sent to the monitor, and Vlasic was spotted to have had an arm wrapped around Leão as the cross came over. This, it was adjudged, was a penalty offence.

What happened next was what so much of the crowd, and especially Toronto’s Portuguese community, had turned up to see. Ronaldo hung away from the melee until the penalty was confirmed, then began his march to the spot. He framed himself around the ball, he performed all the necessary rituals, he stepped up, sat Livaković down and converted. He ran to the corner as the ground exploded, performed his trademark celebration and the crowd ‘siuuuuued’ back to him.

Portugal were back in the game, but not much had changed in the overall dynamic. It was now Croatia who were clearly superior and should have scored again more than once after the hydration break. Mateo Kovacic had two long range efforts in succession saved. Matanovic saw a smart shot at the near post well saved. Sucic had another goal ruled out for offside. Ronaldo, meanwhile, was substituted off for Rúben Neves, an almost unprecedented act that surely betrayed how Roberto Martínez was reading proceedings.

The change was effective. Portugal closed the spaces available on the counterattack and began to dominate the ball once more in the final knockings. Time and again, the play was directed to Leao, almost as if demanding he make a determining contribution. He did and the celebrations for the goal were so long that the referee added three minutes extra off added time. Croatia scored again in the last of these, but again – for the fourth time in the match – Josko Gvardiol’s goal was ruled out for offside by VAR. An avalanche of plastic bottles were hurled on to the pitch in protest at the decision, but could not affect the outcome.

Later, in Vancouver, Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 thanks to goals by Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye. – Guardian