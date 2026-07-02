Thomas Tuchel hits out at Fifa as rule puts England at ‘huge’ disadvantage

Thomas Tuchel says England will be at a “huge” disadvantage in the high altitude of Mexico City on Sunday when they face Mexico in the last 16 of the World Cup as he lamented a Fifa rule that has shut down one possible acclimatisation plan.

The English Football Association has looked into how the altitude will affect the England players and spoken to teams from other sports as part of its research. They included the British Olympic team. One of the findings is that if it is not possible to travel to the venue 10 days beforehand to get used to the conditions, then it would be preferable to go on the day of the game – arriving as close to kickoff as possible.

But Fifa has decreed that from the last 16 onwards, teams must train in “venue-specific sites” close to the stadiums the day before matches. It has meant that England will have to fly to Mexico City from their base in Kansas City on Friday afternoon. They returned to Kansas City on Wednesday from Atlanta after their 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the last 32.

Mexico have played three of their four tournament matches at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, which is about 2,240 metres above sea level. They are used to the altitude, which can affect athletic performance, whereas Tuchel accepts it will be new for his players.

“The recommendation is you either go 10 days before – which is too long for us – or last minute, which is not allowed [by Fifa],” the head coach said. “We have spoken to teams who do it and they say they travel very, very late on matchday if they cannot have time to adapt. [We must] find a mixture in between. It will stay as a disadvantage.”

Tuchel was asked whether it was unfair. “Yes, it’s a huge advantage [for Mexico],” he replied.

Tuchel did see one positive from having an extra day in Mexico City; England have travelled to their previous World Cup matches the day beforehand. “The ball will fly differently [in the altitude],” he said. “It will fly maybe five yards more. It’s just difficult. We just need the experience.”

Declan Rice of England uses his phone during a training session in Kansas City. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty

Tuchel offered an insight into how his key midfielder, Declan Rice, was battling through matches. Rice has managed nerve pain in a hamstring since Christmas and felt it in England’s opening World Cup game against Croatia, when he was withdrawn in the 72nd minute. He missed game three against Panama with an unrelated calf knock but felt the nerve issue again against the DRC, with Tuchel substituting him in the 89th minute.

Rice has insisted he will be okay for the Mexico game. Jarell Quansah, who went off with an ankle problem against Panama and was unavailable against the DRC, is understood to be winning his fitness battle for Mexico.

“I asked Declan how he was,” Tuchel said. “He said: ‘I can do it for the team but I am in terrible pain.’ And when Declan tells you he is in terrible pain then you know he cannot take it any more. He was grateful we took him off but he said after the game it’s not an issue. There is no injury. I think he will recover. He was just in pain and I hope he is right. It’s more neural pain. Can he go from game to game? He can, yes.”

Tuchel was also asked whether he was worried about Mexico fans making a racket outside the England team hotel the night before the game. Ecuador complained to Fifa after fireworks were let off outside their hotel the night before they lost to Mexico in the last 32.

“We will expect that but what can we do?” Tuchel said. It was put to him that the players ought to have earplugs. “Yeah, we will bring some stuff,” he said. “I expect everything.” – Guardian