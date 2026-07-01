I had my hero moment today - Harry Kane happy to rescue England with late brace

Harry Kane salutes the crowd after the victory over DR Congo in the World Cup Round of 32 in Atlanta. Photograph: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Captain Harry Kane accepted he was England’s “hero” after his brace sealed a 2-1 comeback win over the Democratic Republic of Congo to rescue the team from the brink of a humiliating Round of 32 World Cup exit.

Brian Cipenga’s early strike was left unanswered until Kane finally delivered the leveller in the 75th minute and then blasted in a spectacular 86th-minute second to complete the comeback.

And while there was relief for Thomas Tuchel’s side in Atlanta, rescued again by their skipper, there will be plenty of problem-solving to do before they face their toughest test yet, tournament co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca.

“It feels amazing to do this,” Kane told the BBC. “What a crazy game. After that first hydration break I thought we upped the level, we looked good.

“Their keeper made some unbelievable saves in the first half. It was just about pounding the rock, keep pounding the rock, and our moments will come.

“We spoke about people having hero moments. It could be anyone in the team. Whether it’s me, a save from Pickers [Jordan Pickford], a block from the defenders, whoever it is.

“We have hero moments, and for me it was the day.”