Clones Town football club to vote on renaming John Delaney Park grounds

Clones Town FC in Monaghan is to hold a meeting to debate removing the name 'John Delaney Park' from its club grounds. Photograph: James Crombie

A Monaghan football club will vote next month on a proposal to remove ‘John Delaney Park’ as the official name of its club grounds.

Clones Town opened its grounds in 2009 and officially named the facility John Delaney Park in August 2013 following a function attended by John Delaney, then the chief executive officer of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

The club said the request to name the pitch did not come from Delaney. Three months later, in November 2013, the FAI selected Clones Town as one of six clubs to receive a €200,000 grant under a “once-off special allocation” of €1.2 million by the Department of Sport.

The club said it had “no appetite” to change the name of its grounds in 2019, when Delaney exited the FAI following a series of damaging media revelations about the FAI’s governance and finances.

An EGM has now been called for July 23rd, at which members will vote on whether to rename the grounds. The motion, tabled by club member Kevin Dowds, and the text of which has been seen by The Irish Times, argues that the current name “links our club directly to the documented governance failures and financial controversies at the executive level of Irish football” and that “removing it protects our club’s reputation”.

The motion also states that renaming the grounds would allow the club to shift “away from individual personalities” and “honour our local community, heritage, or town geography instead”. It says removing the name would create a “blank canvas” which could “assist the club in securing local sponsorships and municipal grants”.

In May, Monaghan County Council rejected a planning application for the installation of a new stand on the club grounds, partly because the address of the pitch in the club’s application to the council did not match the address printed in the planning notice section of the Anglo-Celt newspaper.

While the club specified the address of the club grounds as “John Delaney Park” in its application form to Monaghan County Council, it omitted mention of Delaney and referred instead to the “Clones Town FC Grounds” in its public site planning notice and in the notice published in the Anglo-Celt newspaper on May 21st.

Sarto Quigley, a former Clones Town chairman who proposed naming the club’s grounds after Delaney in 2013, told The Irish Times when asked if he would support next month’s motion: “If someone has a sponsorship deal for a number of years with sufficient financing, I’d certainly consider it, otherwise I’m not interested in changing the grounds’ name.”

Should members vote to change the grounds’ name, the motion proposes that locals and members should be invited to submit alternative names, three of which would be shortlisted for a vote among club members.

Clones Town and John Delaney did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.