US reporter on the naughty step after ‘poor effort’ to have fun at Bosnia’s expense

Amar Memic and goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrate after their team's 3-1 World Cup Group B win against Qatar at Seattle Stadium last Wednesday. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Since we started bringing you snippety bits of World Cup news a couple of weeks ago, it seems like the bulk of them have been about apologies people have been obliged to make after saying exceedingly stupid things on television. Well, we have yet another one for you.

Abigail Velez is a reporter with ABC7 Los Angeles – and a former Miss El Paso Teen USA – and during a live broadcast from Long Beach she shared her expertise about the United States’ opponents in the round of 32, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ready?

“One thing about Bosnia, I could not point out where it is on a map. I don’t know the first thing about Bosnia and I don’t want to know. That’s because Team USA, we’re back, we’re better than ever. Get prepared, Bosnia, because you don’t want it. You don’t want it like that. But you’re going to get it.”

Some time later . . .

“In a poor effort to have a little fun, I took it too far and made a thoughtless comment that was insensitive and inappropriate,” said Velez. “I apologise to the people of Bosnia and the Bosnian football team. The World Cup is supposed to be about uniting communities around the world, and my comment didn’t reflect that spirit.”

Still, you’d imagine B&H gaffer Sergej Barbarez will Sellotape Velez’s comments to the dressingroom wall ahead of Wednesday’s game in California in the hope they’ll inspire his players into putting their country on the map.

Sugar goes sour on Roy

Has Alan Sugar a strange obsession? It would appear so.

June 23rd: “What has Roy Keane got on his forehead? It looks like a triangle of dark hair.”

June 26th: “Does anyone think the triangular section of hair on Roy Keane’s forehead is a wig as it looks a different colour.”

Sadly, some of those who responded to him on Twitter/X, who were perhaps offended by the wig allegation, hit below the belt. Like Sam from Manchester. “I think you look like somebody’s recovered a scotch egg that fell behind the couch in 1995.” Uncalled for, that.

Quote

“None of us dreamed of this. We’ve shown the resilience of the Cape Verdean people, the passion we have for our country. We have big hearts and we are fighters.” – Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha after they became the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout stages.

Number: 7

More history for Lionel Messi – against Jordan, he became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup games.

World of Mouth

“When loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence, and incompetent people are appointed to leadership positions, the outcome is all but inevitable. I offer my deepest apologies to the public for the profound disappointment caused by this unacceptable outcome.” – South Korean president Lee Jae Myung having the mother of all digs at coach Hong Myung-bo after the team’s elimination. This would be like Catherine Connolly lambasting Heimir Hallgrímsson.

“I will leave nothing to Uruguayan football. Fourth place in the qualifiers was worthless, third place at the Copa America was worthless and obviously, I don’t need to comment on that performance.” – Marcelo Bielsa bids a less-than-chirpy farewell to Uruguay after the defeat by Spain saw them eliminated from the tournament.

“I’ve never been one to hide, but to face the music. I never imagined I would suffer so much with this sport. I apologised to the lads and to all Uruguayans, although it’s too late now.” – Poor old Fernando Muslera, the Uruguayan goalie whose mistake led to Spain’s winning goal and who, according to Bielsa, asked to be substituted at half-time – which he was.

“Even with our strongest 11, I don’t think we could have beaten them.” – Erling Haaland defending his gaffer’s decision to play a severely weakened side in Norway’s 4-1 defeat by France.

“I really can’t stand it when my four leaders are called ‘veterans’. It’s ugly. It is awful. They gave their answer against New Zealand. This is what Belgium’s old-timers can do.” – Belgium’s head coach Rudi Garcia standing up for his senior citizens, namely Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard and Thibaut Courtois.

“I’m not surprised at all! It’s completely normal. It wasn’t even a topic in the dressingroom because the group unanimously agreed that I’m the most handsome.” – Portugal’s Pedro Neto on being declared the World Cup’s (unofficial) most handsome player. Cristiano will probably ask for him to be sent home.