Manchester City pay Chelsea £17m in compensation and confirm Enzo Maresca as manager

Enzo Maresca has been confirmed as Manchester City’s new manager on a three-year contract, the Italian returning to the club where he worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola for 12 months. City have paid Chelsea £17m (€20m) in compensation for their former head coach and Maresca also agreed a personal settlement with the west London club and apologised for the impact of his departure at the start of the year.

Maresca has been expected to take over from Guardiola ever since the Spaniard confirmed he would be leaving City but lengthy negotiations were held over recompense Chelsea felt they were due.

Chelsea say Maresca notified them of the potential opportunity to replace Guardiola at the end of last season and it was clear he wanted to pursue this, with the club claiming his resignation at the turn of the year “was a major contributing factor” to their poor campaign. Maresca said: “I recognise that my departure from Chelsea in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologise for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish.”

A Chelsea statement read: “No club wants to change its head coach midway through a season. In the circumstances and given the mutual respect between clubs, a confidential settlement has been reached with Manchester City, which includes the payment of compensation. A confidential settlement has also been reached with the former head coach under which he will pay compensation.”

Guardiola’s 10-year spell saw the club win 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League as part of the 2022-23 treble. Maresca was part of Guardiola’s coaching staff in that campaign where all of league, FA Cup and Champions League were won. City tracked Maresca’s progress in his future roles at Leicester and Chelsea, seeing that his style of play aligned with what the club wanted when Guardiola left, making him their top target and to ensure he has the character required to follow in the footsteps of one of the great Premier League coaches.

“Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me,” Maresca said. “City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively.

“This will be my third spell here. I know this club, I know the demands and I know the expectations. The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability. I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City.”

Enzo Maresca has been appointed as Manchester City manager on a three-year contract. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

The Italian took charge of Leicester in June 2023 and subsequently led to promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking, which in turn landed him the head coach role at Chelsea. Maresca led the London club to the Conference League and the inaugural Club World Cup last year and appeared set for a prolonged period of success at Stamford Bridge before a falling out with the hierarchy led to his sudden departure on January 1st.

It was reported at the time that a parting of the ways occurred after Maresca informed Chelsea that he had held talks to figures associated with City over replacing Guardiola.

Maresca takes charge of a City side that has gone two seasons without a Premier League title and has lost Bernardo Silva and John Stones following their departures from the club last season. Nonetheless, the squad is in healthy shape and with Elliot Anderson’s £116m move from Nottingham Forest to be confirmed in the near future.

“Enzo is someone who has always sought out opportunities to challenge himself and succeed in his managerial career. He brings a personality, passion and intelligence completely aligned to our needs,” the City chair, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, said.

“Enzo inherits a squad and football organisation perfectly suited to reflect and evolve his brand of football, and we are all very much looking forward to seeing the impact he can have in building further on the club’s success.”

Maresca will first take charge of City on Saturday, August 1st when they face Internazionale at the start of a preseason tour in South Korea. His first competitive game in the City dugout will be the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday, August 16th against Arsenal, before starting the league season at home to Bournemouth the following weekend. – Guardian