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Oh, early goals, how we love you. At first glance, it looked like we were in for a long night, but sometimes it’s wonderful to be proven wrong.

There were seven goals scored within the opening 10 minutes across the six overnight games. Likely spurred on by the fact that some of these teams were facing a flight home if they didn’t come up with the goods, the final games of Groups D, E and F had tempo and intent from the word go.

In Philadelphia, Ivory Coast reached the knockout stages for the first time with their 2-0 win over Curaçao thanks to a Nicolas Pépé brace.

As happy as we are for the Ivorians, we’ll be sorry to see Curaçao go. The smallest nation in the tournament, they fought hard to bridge the significant gap to their groupmates, even managing to pick up a point along the way. The look of heartbreak on the faces of the Curaçao players when Ivory Coast went two up was certainly a hard watch.

Sherel Floranus and Jurien Gaari dejected after Curaçao's defeat to the Ivory Coast. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Meanwhile in New Jersey, a second-minute goal for Leroy Sané had it looking like Germany, already qualified for the Round of 32, were going to deliver another rout, only for Ecuador’s quick reply through Nilson Angulo to put a halt to their gallop. Needing a win to progress, Ecuador grew in belief as their defence repeatedly kept the Germans at bay, and luck appeared on their side when a penalty call was overturned following review. When Gonzalo Plata found the winner in the 77th minute, the stadium nearly came free of its foundations.

The Dutch took the night’s early scoring to new heights against Tunisia in Group F. Technically it was Tunisia’s captain Ellyes Skhiri who opened the scoring, deflecting a Dutch cross into his own net with just three minutes gone, but Brian Brobbey was on hand to back it up four minutes later, claiming his third goal of the tournament. Hazem Mastouri clawed one back for Tunisia after the break, only for it to be cancelled out by Jan Paul van Hecke’s strike.

Although it took the guts of an hour to arrive in Dallas, Daizen Maeda’s strike to put Japan in front against Sweden was worth the wait. The inch-perfect passing in the build-up to the Celtic forward’s finish was matched only by Anthony Elanga’s stunning equaliser. The draw was enough to earn Japan a second-place finish behind the Netherlands, and Sweden qualified from third.

And the early goals were back with a bang in Group D, thanks to Turkey v USA. Our star-spangled co-hosts suffered their first defeat despite being the first to draw blood in a 3-2 finish, Auston Trusty and Arda Güler both getting in before the 10-minute mark in LA. And goal difference was the deciding factor in Australia automatically qualifying out of the group alongside Mauricio Pochettino’s side after the Aussies played out a 0-0 draw against Paraguay, who are still in with a shout of qualifying from third.

🇺🇸 2-2 🇹🇷



WHAT A HIT SON - USA BRING IT LEVEL AGAIN - GAME ON



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/1WOmJ9qB7Q — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 26, 2026

Results:

Group E – Curaçao 0 Ivory Coast 2 (Pépé 7, 64)

Group E – Ecuador 2 (Angulo 9, Plata 77) Germany 1 (Sané 2)

Group F – Tunisia 1 (Mastouri 54) Netherlands 3 (Skhiri 3 OG, Brobbey 7, van Hecke 62)

Group F – Japan 1 (Maeda 56) Sweden 1 (Elanga 62)

Group D – Turkey 3 (Güler 10, Tilmaz 31, Ayhan 90+8) USA 2 (Trusty 3, Berhalter 49)

Group D – Paraguay 0 Australia 0

Goal of the day: A goal from nothing. Anthony Elanga receives the pass on the right wing, shapes up to the Japanese defender and takes a beat, looking as if he’s waiting for a runner to get on the receiving end of a cross. A quick dash to the corner of the area and he pulls the trigger, his shot curling just inside the post to give Sweden their equaliser.

🇯🇵 1-1 🇸🇪



TAKE A BOW ANTHONY ELANGA. WHAT A STRIKE



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/vdev2ACpgM — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 26, 2026

Moment of the day: The celebrations after Ecuador secured a 2-1 win to cement their place in the Round of 32 would make even the most apathetic among us feel all warm and fuzzy.

Full Time: 🇪🇨 2-1 🇩🇪



Great scenes in New York as Ecuador have defeated the four-time world champions Germany and are through to the round of 32.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/h3zCXVbXPh — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 25, 2026

Picture of the day: Sticking with Ecuador, manager Sebastian Beccacece showed fair agility to scale a wall to get to his family in the stands after his side’s win over Germany.

Sebastian Beccacece, Ecuador's manager, celebrates with the crowd after beating Germany. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Question of the day: Curacao became the smallest country by population (185,000 people) to compete at a World Cup with their appearance in this year’s tournament. What country held the record before them? (Answer below)

Coming up today:

Group I – Norway v France (8pm Irish time, RTÉ2 & UTV); Senegal v Iraq (8pm, RTÉ Player & ITV4)

Group H – Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia (1am, RTÉ2 & ITV4); Uruguay v Spain (1am, RTÉ Player & UTV)

Group G – New Zealand v Belgium (4am, RTÉ2 & BBC One); Egypt v Iran (4am, RTÉ Player & BBC Two)

Elsewhere in sport: Following confirmation Leo Cullen will depart Leinster at the end of next season, Matt Williams warns of the dangers posed by a long goodbye. Mary Hannigan takes us through the weird and wonderful from the last few days at the World Cup, while in the domestic league, Paul Buttner hears from Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds, who is expecting a challenge when St Pat’s rock up to Dalymount this evening.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning examines Andy Moran’s goalkeeping gamble, while in racing, Brian O’Connor discusses the accusations of team tactics being levelled at Aidan O’Brien and his charges.