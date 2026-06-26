Alan Reynolds wants Bohemians to be better off the ball as they host St Pat’s

As they showed throughout their 3-0 win over north Dublin rivals Shelbourne on Monday night, Alan Reynolds now wants his Bohemians to be better without the ball on a consistent basis as they welcome St Patrick’s Athletic to Dalymount Park tonight.

Their dominant display at Tolka Park emphatically eclipsed three defeats from their previous four games in which they had surrendered first-half leads.

There was no such regression in Drumcondra as the Gypsies built on Harry Vaughan’s stunning first-minute opening goal to cruise to victory with added strikes from Colm Whelan and Ross Tierney.

“I’m not saying it was the complete performance as there are always things you can improve on,” said head coach Reynolds of the welcome win.

“But there were a lot of really good aspects, on the back of two poor results. There was great character, great response, but we move on.

“We had spoken about not being as good off the ball as we should be and I think we were very good off the ball [on Monday]. We needed to be as that’s one that has hurt us.

“They are a good group of lads who had been hurting, like myself and the staff. I think we are good enough on it, but let’s be better without the ball.”

Though they’ve played two games more, the win edged Bohemians to within a point of second-placed St Patrick’s who bounced back from narrow defeats to Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers, either side of a 0-0 draw at Derry City, to beat both Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers 2-0 in their last two outings.

“That’s the challenge for the players, to go and be really at it,” said Reynolds of facing Stephen Kenny’s side.

“We’ve been inconsistent, let’s be honest. So we have to have the Bohemians that turns up and produces like that.

“It will be a different test as they are aggressive in everything they do; another good side. But we need to find a way of winning.”

Bohs' Harry Vaughan celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the match. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

As against Shelbourne on Monday, Bohemians also took a first minute lead against St Patrick’s in their last meeting at Richmond Park in April, but lost 3-1.

“The difference on Monday was we kept our concentration and we showed a real hunger,” added Reynolds.

“My hope is that Monday’s win at Tolka Park, and more importantly the manner of our performance, is the start of how we mean to go on. It has to be.”

Six points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers with two games in hand, St Patrick’s journey across the city having begun the second half of the campaign in good form, albeit with victories against sides in the bottom half of the table.

“Wins really creates confidence,” said St Patrick’s defender Sean Hoare. “You bounce into training and train better. Everything seems more positive.

“They are off the back of a great win and looking to bounce back with their home form having lost to Dundalk last week. It’s teeing up for a tasty game.”

Shamrock Rovers host Galway United looking to consolidate their lead at the summit with Europe on the horizon.

Fresh from their encouraging display in the 1-1 draw with Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Monday, Derry City return to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium excited, according to head coach Tiernan Lynch, about getting to play on their new grass-hybrid surface against Drogheda United while Dundalk chase a fourth successive win to maintain their impressive campaign when bottom side Waterford visit Oriel Park.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic (8pm)

Derry City v Drogheda United

Dundalk v Waterford

Shamrock Rovers v Galway United (7.30pm)

First Division