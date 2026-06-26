Adam Brennan inspires Shamrock Rovers to victory over Galway United

Shamrock Rovers’ John McGovern celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal of the match against Galway United. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers 3 Galway United 1

Adam Brennan produced a sublime display of attacking wingback play as Shamrock Rovers made it three wins for the season over Galway United at a sun-drenched Tallaght Stadium.

The 19-year-old, who made his debut for the Republic of Ireland in Montreal earlier this month, was unstoppable down Hoops’ left flank in delivering two first-half assists for Aaron Greene and John McGovern.

Fellow teenager Michael Noonan came off the bench to add Hoops’ third goal late on before Frantz Pierrot got Galway’s consolation.

Unbeaten now against Galway in 41 games stretching back to 2006, victory consolidates Rovers’ lead at the top of the Premier Division table, just what head coach Stephen Bradley required with Europe on the horizon.

With four changes from their 1-1 draw with Derry City on Monday, Rovers enjoyed plenty of early possession as they probed for an opening against the well-marshalled visitors.

But a mistake by Jimmy Keohane soon gifted Rovers their first sight of goal.

Greene pounced on a loose pass by the Galway skipper to race away on the left and thread a pass through for strike partner McGovern, whose low drive was gathered at his right-hand post by Evan Watts.

As always with a John Caulfield side, Galway were working hard with Matt Wolfe having a couple of efforts on goal, the second bringing the game’s first corner.

Hoops’ Enda Stevens was then shown the game’s first yellow card for pulling back Keohane.

The Galway defender came close to inflicting further punishment when his shot from David Hurley’s resultant set-piece struck a defender and was cleared.

Rovers countered immediately. A surging cross-field run from Brennan, recovered from an early head knock, opened up the Galway rearguard.

The cross was only partially cleared with Greene’s mis-hit shot straight at Watts.

Galway had another let-off on 35 minutes, again Brennan the orchestrator getting to the end line to dink a cross.

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Shamrock Rovers' Adam Brennan and Evan Watts of Galway United. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The ball dropped for Connor Malley, whose goal-bound shot struck Gianfranco Facchineri before being scrambled clear.

But there was no reprieve when Rovers’ pressure told on 42 minutes.

Jack Byrne burst forward to fire a pass out left to Brennan. The clipped cross was precision personified for Greene to glance a header past Watts for his fourth goal of the season.

Rampant now, Rovers were twice close to doubling their lead before doing so in first-half stoppage time.

First, Jake Mulraney cut in to see his shot strike a defender.

Brennan and Greene then teed up Matt Healy who rifled a shot against a post from distance.

Galway finally succumbed when the almost unplayable Brennan slalomed past three challenges to lay the ball off for McGovern to shoot home.

Galway made three changes at the break and should have got a foothold back in the game two minutes after the restart.

Collecting Ed McCarthy’s pass, substitute Pierrot cut inside Rovers’ skipper Lee Grace. Ed McGinty denied the Haitian with a fine save with his feet.

Shamrock Rovers’ Adam Brennan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

With the game opened up now, a lightning counter from a Galway corner was inches from delivering Rovers a third goal on 54 minutes.

Brennan was yet again involved to send McGovern away, the striker’s shot coming back off a post.

Galway continued to work hard to get back into the game with McGinty needing to come to Rovers’ rescue with a second top stop on 74 minutes.

Aaron Bolger got free inside the area to feed McCarthy who helped the ball to the unmarked Stephen Walsh. McGinty was equal to the shot to turn it out for a corner.

But Rovers hadn’t finished at the other end, adding their third goal on 87 minutes.

Maleace Asamoah sent fellow substitute Noonan away on the left. The 17-year-old outpaced Bolger to sweep his shot across Watts to the far corner of the net.

Galway got some consolation for their second half effort when Pierrot headed in Hurley’s cross five minutes into added time.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Sobowale (Kovalevskis, 82), Grace, Stevens; Mulraney (Matthews, 60), Healy, Malley (Asamoah, 82), Byrne (J. O’Sullivan, 68), Brennan; Greene (Noonan, 68), McGovern.

Galway United: Watts; Keohane (Parker, h-t), Facchineri, Brouder, Devitt; McCormack (Williams, h-t), Wolfe (Bolger, 64); Hurley, Piesold (Pierrot, h-t), McCarthy; Walsh (Kazeem, 84).

Referee: Arnold Hunter (subbed: Glen Geraghty, 51).

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