World Cup 2026, Day 14: Scotland’s Clarke rages; Neymar makes his bow; Czech Republic heading home

Scotland's Kenny McLean (centre), Scott McKenna (left) and Lewis Ferguson (right) dejected after their 3-0 defeat to Brazil in Group C. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

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“We made it difficult for ourselves, that’s it. We gave them the goals, we gave them the game they wanted,” was Scotland head coach Steve Clarke’s assessment of his side’s 3-0 defeat to Brazil in Group C.

His disappointment was of course understandable, yet the rage-tinged form it took felt at odds with the situation.

This is no vintage Brazil side, but they’re still fifth in the Fifa world rankings and can count themselves among the tournament favourites. Scotland, meanwhile, are ranked 42nd and have not once managed to progress beyond the opening round in their eight previous World Cup appearances.

The unfortunate reporter who drew the short straw in having to conduct the post-match pitchside interviews dared to point out that Scotland now face “a bit of a waiting game” to see if they’ll be among the eight top-ranked third-place teams from the group stages who’ll qualify for the round of 32. “I don’t even think about it,” Clarke replied gruffly as he walked off.

The question before the game in Miami was whether Vinícius Júnior would show up and perform for his team. Sadly for Scotland, the Real Madrid forward was all too present. When he opened the scoring in the seventh minute following a poor effort from defender Scott McKenna, it was a warning sign of what was to come, and yet the Scots didn’t take heed.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke on the touchline during the game at Miami Stadium. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Viní Júnior got his second just before half-time and looked set for a hat-trick at various points, but it was Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha who found their third goal to shatter Scottish hopes at the hour mark, all before the great arrival.

On 76 minutes, Carlo Ancelotti looked to his bench. It was time for Neymar to make his bow at this World Cup; the crowd certainly delighted to see him.

Going on at the same time was the other remaining fixture in Group C, Morocco v Haiti. The Haitians already knew they won’t be going to the Round of 32, but nonetheless started well, scoring inside the opening 10 minutes and backed it up with a goal before the break. However, Morocco replied with two goals either side of the interval, delivering themselves to the knockout stages.

[ When the World Cup seems beyond redemption, the football kicks off and rescues everythingOpens in new window ]

In Group B, Switzerland got a 2-1 win over Canada, the sides finishing first and second in the group respectively to qualify for the next round, while Bosnia & Herzegovina gave themselves a chance at survival with a 3-1 win over Qatar.

And if following the Czech Republic in Group A felt like watching what could have been for the Republic of Ireland, we can no longer live vicariously through our Prague tormentors after a 3-0 defeat to Mexico sealed the end of their campaign. Meanwhile, a one-goal win for South Africa has sent them through alongside the Mexicans, leaving South Korea to wait and see how those third-place spots pan out.

Results:

Group B – Switzerland 2 (Vargsa 46, Manzambi 57) Canada 1 (David 76)

Group B – Bosnia & Herzegovina 3 (Alajbegovic 29, Al-Brake 34 OG, Mahmic 80) Qatar 1 (Al-Haydos 42)

Group C – Morocco 4 (Hakimi 39, Saibari 45+1, Rahimi 78, Yassine 89) Haiti 2 (Bounou 10 OG, Isidor 43)

Group C – Scotland 0 Brazil 3 (Vinícius Júnior 7, 45+3, Cunha 60)

Group A – South Africa 1 (Maseko 63) South Korea 0

Group A – Czech Republic 0 Mexico 3 (Chávez 55, Quinones 61, Fidalgo 90+4)

Goal of the day: There was a bit of competition, Viní Júnior’s second goal against Scotland also a worthy winner, but, more so on account of Nathan Saliba’s first-touch wizardry for the assist, we’ll give it to Promise David’s subsequent goal for Canada against Switzerland.

Watch David’s goal here.

Moment of the day: Scotland’s Tartan Army have been full value at this World Cup, and among their numbers is 93-year-old Moira Brown, who once told her employer “in none too delicate a fashion ... where they could they could stick their job” after they told her she couldn’t have time off to follow her side to the 1982 World Cup.

Granted, she’s a bit of a dreamer, but she has a plan should things end up going Scotland’s way: “If we went right through to the final and won it, I don’t think I would bother going home. I would just stay here and drink my dark rum and cokes until I expired.”

Watch her interview with Match of the Day here.

Picture of the day: Neymar made his first appearance at the tournament, coming on during the second-half against Scotland and receiving a rapturous welcome from the Brazil-laden crowd.

Neymar acknowledges the crowd after Brazil's Group C win over Scotland in Miami. Photograph: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Question of the day: Switzerland made history in the penalty shoot-out to decide their Round of 16 tie against Ukraine at the 2006 World Cup. Why? (Answer below)

Coming up today:

Group E – Curaçao v Ivory Coast (9pm Irish time, RTÉ2 & BBC Two); Ecuador v Germany (9pm, RTÉ Player & BBC One)

Group F – Tunisia v Netherlands (midnight, RTÉ2 & BBC One); Japan v Sweden (midnight, RTÉ Player & BBC Two)

Group D – Paraguay v Australia (3am, RTÉ2 & ITV4); Turkey v USA (3am, RTÉ Player & UTV);

Elsewhere in sport: In his column, Ciarán Murphy remembers the heady summer of 2001 and Galway’s Sam Maguire success, in which Paul Clancy played a starring role.

Ian O’Riordan hears from All-Ireland winning hurler with Limerick Séamus Flanagan about the format changes he thinks are needed in the championship, and also chats to Dublin’s John Small ahead of their All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway, while Waterford’s Kellyann Hogan sets out her intercounty aims despite facing into her second season in the AFLW.

In golf, Shane Lowry is among the field at the Travelers Championship (Sky Sports Mix, 12.45pm & Sky Sports Golf, 8pm), and Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh are in action at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm & 11pm).