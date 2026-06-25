Shelbourne confirm Joey O’Brien departure as head coach

Shelbourne have confirmed the departure of Joey O’Brien as head coach following one year in charge.

In a statement confirming the news on Thursday morning, the club said it “wishes to place on record our sincere appreciation for Joey’s contribution during his time at Tolka Park”.

O’Brien joined Shels as an assistant coach in 2021 and was part of Damien Duff’s backroom team for their 2024 Premier Division-winning season.

O’Brien succeed Duff when the former Republic of Ireland international stepped down from the role in June 2025 and led the team to a third-place finish in the Premier Division last season as well as reaching the league phase of the Uefa Conference League.

Shelbourne FC can confirm the departure of head coach Joey O’Brien.



Everyone at the club thanks Joey for his huge contribution to Shels, including helping deliver the 2024 League of Ireland title and European football.https://t.co/hsaUcovPyD pic.twitter.com/u30I4T7DL2 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) June 25, 2026

“All involved with Shels thank Joey for the huge contribution he has made to the club and wish him the very best for his future endeavours,” the statement added.

Shelbourne under-20s head coach Lorcan Fitzgerald will take interim charge of the team while recruitment for a new head coach is carried out.

Shelbourne currently sit fifth in the Premier Division table, five points behind Dundalk in fourth and 14 points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.