Brazil happy to live out Neymar fantasies as Scotland endure defensive nightmares

Vinícius Júnior scores a goal that was disallowed in the Group C match between Scotland and Brazil. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It was hot in Miami. How hot? Well, that morning, The Irish Times had spent 20 minutes sitting in a deck chair outside its apartment drinking coffee and reading its phone. Under the scorching Florida sun, it found that the most comfortable position was to lean acutely forward so its baseball cap blocked the sun from more of its face.

When it got to its feet, The Irish Times found that the front of its khaki shorts was stained with a large circular wet patch. Initial dismay was tempered by the realisation that the dark patch had formed from the accumulated sweat that had rolled down its breasts and belly over the previous 20 minutes.

That was at 8am. By kick-off at 6pm, the sun was hidden behind thick cloud but the heat and humidity was still heavy in the air. Actually to run in conditions like this seemed almost unthinkable.

On Tuesday afternoon the Tartan Army had marched down Ocean Drive, past the famous pastel art-deco facades now housing tourist trap bars hawking $50 cocktails. The Scotland fans have been one of the sensations of the World Cup, but here, the day before their third match, their mood seemed a little low.

A little ragged, a little leggy, an army that had given its all in Boston and had now been on the march a little too long. Spirits were flagging, the first symptoms of homesickness beginning to spread through the ranks.

After watching Scotland’s disastrous defensive display in the first half at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, you felt some of the players might also be longing for the steely skies and cool rains of home.

We were only seven minutes in when left centre-back Scott McKenna, on the ball 20 yards from his own goal, delayed just a little too long before trying to play it past Rayan. The 19-year-old Bournemouth winger block-tackled his pass across goal to the unmarked Vinícius Jr, who made easy work of sidestepping the wrong-footed Angus Gunn and tapping into the empty net.

It was the sort of ridiculous goal that plagues the game in the 2020s, as coaches insist on their defenders taking risks in build-up play that would have been considered insane all throughout the first century and a bit of football history.

Brazil's Vinícius Jr (left) and Scotland's Kieran Tierney battle for the ball during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group C match at Miami Stadium, Florida. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

You wonder whether modern coaches should consider that maybe not all traditional football wisdom is stone-age superstition and mumbo-jumbo. It felt as though Scotland had failed to understand their task with clarity. The fact is that a clean sheet would guarantee them qualification for the next round. So why risk giving away easy goals for some notional advantage in constructing better attacking moves?

You didn’t see Ghana taking this kind of risk against England in Boston, because Carlos Queiroz still understands how to play for a clean sheet.

The question “why can’t they just get rid?” recurred with renewed intensity 15 minutes later when Scotland’s other centre-back, Jack Hendry, dawdled in possession while facing his own keeper only to be robbed by Vini Jr chasing him from behind.

Hendry wrapped his arms around Vinícius in what looked about to be a desperate rugby tackle before, realising that would mean a penalty and red card, letting go and flopping to the ground to watch Vini Jr dance past Gunn for his second of the game.

But replays showed that Vini Jr, while robbing the ball from Hendry, had stuck his foot in front of Hendry’s as Hendry tried to pass, causing the Scottish defender to stumble and lose the ball. After a delay of some two minutes, the goal was disallowed.

The Scots celebrated, and the referee immediately called a hydration break. By the time the game restarted it had effectively been paused for five minutes. It was now a different game. This new game was all about Scotland. They had most of the ball and forced a series of corners. Maybe, we started to think, determined steely Scotland can get back into this.

But Brazil had already learned one very important piece of information: that Scotland had issued a fatwa against clearing balls from their own penalty area.

Brazil's Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game against Scotland. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

And so, in first half injury time when Andy Robertson won a challenge and turned in his own box, in a position where a long clearance looked the obvious option, something told Matheus Cunha that Robertson was going to play it short, and the Brazilian forward flung himself across the path of the ball.

Cunha knocked the ball loose, Danilo was quicker to it than John McGinn, and Bruno Guimarães hoisted a cross to the back post, where some great movement from Vini Jr foxed Nathan Patterson and left him with a free header into an empty net.

Only a great save by Gunn stopped it from being 3-0 a minute later after Rayan brilliantly beat Hendry on the edge of the box. It didn’t really matter – 2-0 already looked too big a deficit for a team that had mustered only two shots on target in the tournament so far to claw back.

McTominay did eventually head a third effort on target, but Brazil soon scored a third goal when Bruno Guimarães got in behind and played a lovely reverse pass to Cunha, who finished low past the exposed Gunn.

The last two games have been a nerve-settler for Brazil, who have at least found a stable way of playing after their initial scare against Morocco, but it is hard to say how it will go against stronger sides than Haiti and Scotland. They know that Cunha brings a lot of fire and Vini is sharp like a knife.

On 72 minutes there was a sudden huge roar from the Brazilian fans, unrelated to anything happening in the game, that was hard to understand until you looked down at the bench and saw Neymar standing there, ready to come on.

Brazil's Neymar celebrates after the final whistle. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Over the last week millions of Brazilian fans have been demanding that Ancelotti play Endrick, and expressing frustration that the coach seems to prefer every other forward in the squad, but seeing their old number 10 standing there they immediately forgot all about Endrick.

The Brazilians love this man, the only player of genius their football has produced since Ronaldinho. The dream that Neymar could do what Messi did in 2022, and finally win the World Cup when everyone feared his last chance had already gone, is a beautiful fantasy shared by every Brazilian.

Watching Neymar waddle around to little effect you suspected it will remain a fantasy, but Brazil is happy to live in it for as long as it lasts.

As for Scotland, they find themselves in the limbo of not knowing for sure whether they will be one of the eight best third-placed teams until the group stage is completed on Saturday.

They will have to stay in the US for the next three days, training and acting as though they’re still in the World Cup, but carrying a minus-three goal difference that means their chance of actually making it to the next round is only slightly better than 50 per cent. A bit of time to rediscover the art of the clearance at least.