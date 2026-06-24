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“What’s the German for hairdryer?” Darragh Maloney on RTÉ commentary asked as the Group L game between England and Ghana neared half-time.

Much like in their opening game against Croatia, it appeared the Three Lions were in need of a rousing team talk from their German manager Thomas Tuchel to remind them that if they’d like to come good on their pledge that ‘football’s coming home’, they need to play a bit of ball.

At a sold-out Boston Stadium – a mere 30-mile spin from the city and actually located in Foxborough – England played the opening half at a walking pace, apparently shocked that Ghana opted for an ultra-defensive approach.

The result: a missing person’s alert almost had to be put out for Harry Kane, the England captain only popping up with a half-chance just before the break.

“Ghana are looking to frustrate England,” Ray Houghton said on co-comms. Mission accomplished, as Tuchel danced a frustrated jig all along the technical area.

There was an Irishman who covered ever blade of grass. No, not Declan Rice, we’ve put that whole debacle behind us, but rather Dundalk man Greg Whately, Fifa’s pitch manager for Boston Stadium. The turf looked a picture, fair play to him, as if it had been lifted directly from the Golden Vale.

Speaking of Rice, he was commander-in-chief at the corner flags, hoping some of that Arsenal set-piece magic could give his side a dig-out. No such luck, and after a scoreless 90+ minutes, despite a relentless late push from England, Ghana held out and celebrated the point as if it were three.

There was a win for Portugal earlier in the evening, poor Uzbekistan looking rather disheartened after their defeat in Houston.

Never has a man looked so desperate for a hat-trick as Cristiano Ronaldo. After his sixth-minute opener and his follow-up a half hour later, the 41-year-old laid siege to the Uzbekistan goal, but goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov saved his best for the Portugal captain, denying him thrice to the final whistle.

🇵🇹 4-0 🇺🇿



Ronaldo almost brings matters into his own hands to get his hat-trick, pressing Nehmatov and firing on target, but the Uzbek keeper is able to make up for his mistake with a great save



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldC up on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/Kwud0iZMSy — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 23, 2026

But as Ronaldo has often been accused of forgetting, it’s not about him, and he simply had to make his peace with his side coming away with a 5-0 win to which he only contributed a brace, leaving him 23rd in the race for the Golden Boot.

Up in Toronto, meanwhile, another lad in his 40s was knocking about the place. Luka Modric became just the fourth men’s player to reach the 200th-cap milestone for his country, playing 80 minutes for Croatia in their 1-0 win over Panama.

After the game, Modric’s team-mates celebrated wearing T-shirts with ‘2∞ infinite legacy’ printed under an image of their captain while Panama were left to digest the fact they won’t be going beyond the group stages.

🇭🇷LUKA200!!! Luka Modrić enters football immortality tonight in Toronto!



He is the first Croatian to be capped 200 times and only the 4th man in history to enter the club, joining Ronaldo and Messi. pic.twitter.com/qrFHaherGY — CroatianSports (@CroatianSoccer) June 24, 2026

And the final game overnight saw Colombia break through DR Congo, despite a heroic goalkeeping effort by Lionel Mpasi, to reach the Round of 32 as Crystal Palace’s Daniel Muñoz found his second goal of the tournament to earn his side the win in Guadalajara.

Results:

Group K – Portugal 5 (Ronaldo 6, 39, Mendes 17, Nematov 60 OG, Leão 87) Uzbekistan 0

Group L – England 0 Ghana 0

Group L – Panama 0 Croatia 1 (Budimir 54)

Group K – Colombia 1 (Muñoz 76) DR Congo 0

Goal of the day: Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s best efforts, his hat-trick against Uzbekistan wasn’t to be. Instead, the last goal of the game went to Rafael Leão. The 27-year-old, recently departed from AC Milan, put a deft strike on a ball that had rebounded back off a Uzbekistan defender, scorching the back of the net before the goalkeeper could even sense the danger.

🇵🇹 5-0 🇺🇿



Absolutely lethal from Rafael Leão, who gives Portugal their fifth.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/0cExE0SKvN — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 23, 2026

Moment of the day: The Tartan Army has invaded Florida ahead of Scotland’s Group C game against Brazil later. On Tuesday, the travelling Scots marched on Miami’s Ocean Drive, a chorus of bagpipes leading the way.

The Tartan Army on the iconic Ocean Drive in Miami.#Scotland #worldcup pic.twitter.com/EhxO7oLGGz — David Tanner (@DavidTannerTV) June 23, 2026

Picture of the day: Fans in Jordan have caught World Cup fever, with their side featuring at the tournament for the first time. And where better to watch their Group J game against Algeria than at a second-century Roman amphitheatre in the capital Amman.

Fans watch Jordan play Algeria on a big screen at the Roman Theatre of Amman. Photograph: George Saif/AFP via Getty Images

Question of the day: It may be Jordan’s first time at a World Cup, but this tournament also features four players with the first name Jordan. Can you name them? Hint: Three of the four togged out overnight. (Answer below)

Coming up today:

Group B – Switzerland v Canada (8pm Irish time, RTÉ2 & UTV); Bosnia & Herzegovina v Qatar (8pm, RTÉ Player & ITV4)

Group C – Scotland v Brazil (11pm, RTÉ2 & BBC One); Morocco v Haiti (11pm, RTÉ Player & BBC Two)

Group A – Czech Republic v Mexico (2am, RTÉ2 & BBC One); South Africa v South Korea (2am, RTÉ Player & BBC Two)

Elsewhere in sport: Following the untimely death of two-time All-Ireland winner Paul Clancy, Darragh Ó Sé recalls how the Galway man “played the best pass you’ll ever see in an All-Ireland final”, his hooked kick-pass putting Declan Meehan in on goal during the 2001 decider against Kerry. Clancy will be in the thoughts of his fellow Tribesmen this weekend as they face Dublin in an All-Ireland quarter-final, Ó Sé backing Pádraic Joyce’s men to prevail.

With just three fixtures remaining in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, Seán Moran asks whether a change of format is needed after a season which, to date, “has been underwhelming to put it mildly”. And if grass is among your passion topics, Gavin Cooney has you covered having spoken to the aforementioned Greg Whately.