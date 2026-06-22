World Cup 2026, Day 11: Fabulous firsts for Yamal, Salah, Egypt and Cape Verde

Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan (right) holds his national flag during a lap of celebration following his team's first World Cup win, 3-1 against New Zealand. Photograph: Bob Frid/EPA

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It was another day of the World Cup’s biggest stars getting on the scoresheet as Mohamed Salah and Lamine Yamal opened their accounts, while Uruguay against Cape Verde was a contender for the best game of the tournament so far.

Egypt has a proud history in international football, winning the African Cup of Nations a record seven times, and they were the first African country to appear in the World Cup in 1934. But as they watched other African countries such as Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal star in tournaments, they have failed to win a game in three previous appearances, exiting in the first round each time.

Things looked to be heading that way again after Finn Surman’s header gave New Zealand the lead at half-time. But in the 58th minute, Mostafa Ziko headed in to equalise, then it was a case of cometh the hour, cometh the man as Liverpool legend Mo Salah scored a vintage Salah goal – a direct run, a one-two at the edge of the box and a low curling shot past the goalkeeper. An assist from a corner to Trezeguet followed and Egypt had their first victory in the World Cup after 92 years.

Even better, it guaranteed they will make the knockout stage, after Belgium failed to beat Iran. The Belgians have flattered to deceive so far and their effort to break down the resolute Iranians was hindered by Nathan Ngoy getting a red card in the second half.

Cape Verde remain unbeaten in their first World Cup after a beautifully chaotic 2-2 draw with Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay. After parking the bus against Spain, they showed they can bring the noise in attack too, scoring twice through a Kevin Pina free-kick and Helio Varela taking advantage of a mix-up between Uruguay’s defence and goalkeeper. Uruguay scored twice too, through Maximiliano Araújo and Agustin Canobbio and could have won at the end, but Shamrock Rovers captain Pico Lopes was to the rescue with a covering tackle. It was another impressive performance by the centre back from Crumlin.

In the other game of the group, Spain showed why they were among the pre-tournament favourites with a dominant 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Mikel Oyarzabal starred with two goals and an assist, but the game will be remembered for Yamal scoring his first goal, sliding the ball into the net at the back post from a low Oyarzabal cross. His first World Cup goal at 18 years old: if he follows in Messi’s footsteps, he will be scoring at the 2046 World Cup too. A frightening prospect.

Results:

Group H – Spain 4 (Yamal 10, Oyarzabal 21, 24, Altambakti 49) Saudi Arabia 0

Group G – Belgium 0 Iran 0

Group H – Uruguay 2 (Araujo 44, Canobbio 45+6) Cape Verde 2 (Pina 21, Varela 61)

Group G – New Zealand 1 (Surman 15) Egypt 3 (Ziko 58, Salah 67, Trezeguet 82)

Goal of the day: Kevin Pina against Uruguay. It gets minus marks for one of the worst defensive walls you’ll see, but the Cape Verde midfielder smashed in a low free-kick from 30 yards out, surprising goalkeeper Fernando Muslera for the African nation’s first World Cup goal.

Moment of the day: Egypt manager Hossam Hassan showed what it meant to his nation by celebrating their first World Cup victory with a victory lap around the pitch with the Egypt flag after full-time. Hassan played in the 1990 World Cup (against Ireland for those that remember that dire game), and is Egypt’s all-time top scorer. Salah moved within one of his record against New Zealand, but the manager will be more than happy for him to break it during this World Cup.

Picture of the day:

Belgium's Nathan Ngoy can't believe he has received a red card from referee Dario Herrera in the match between Belgium and Iran at Los Angeles Stadium. Ngoy had made an error on the ball and took out the attacker, denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Question of the day: Uruguay were unbeaten in the first two World Cups they entered. Who were the first team to beat them, in 1954? (Answer below)

Coming up today:

Group J – Argentina v Austria (6pm Irish time, RTÉ2 & BBC One); Jordan v Algeria (4am, RTÉ2 & UTV)

Group I – France v Iraq (10pm, RTÉ2 & BBC One); Norway v Senegal (1am, RTÉ2 & UTV)

Elsewhere in sport: It was a wild weekend as always this season in the football championship and Dublin knocked out one of the pre-tournament favourites Donegal in Croke Park. You can follow the draw for the quarter-finals live on The Irish Times at 8.30am.

In golf, Wyndham Clark won the US Open, overcoming a very hostile crowd in New York on Sunday after quite the rally by Sam Burns. Rory McIlroy from well back went for an aggressive approach in the final round but ultimately did not get close to winning.