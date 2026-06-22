‘Useless’ in the delivery room, footballing fathers may as well stay put at the World Cup

'The baby will always be there': French presenter France Pierron was perplexed that Belgium's Jérémy Doku (pictured) would want to be present for the birth of his first child. Photograph: Dirk Waem/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

A respiratory infection is already having an impact on Jérémy Doku’s World Cup, ruling him out of Belgium’s game against Iran on Sunday. But the impending birth of his first child could yet see him miss more of the action should the Belgians advance to the latter stages of the competition.

“The baby could arrive before the end of the tournament,” he told reporters. “I would like to be there. No father would want to miss that. I know that the federation is aware and we will see what we can do.”

How supportive was France Pierron when she hosted a chat on L’Equipe’s TV channel? Eh ... “You have the chance to participate in a World Cup but you’re going to leave to go and witness the birth of your child – which, excuse me – is a disgusting moment, where the father is useless, he is just an extra. He just holds your hand and takes a photo. You’re not going to the match to cut an umbilical cord?! You’re going to take a 10-hour flight, exhaust yourself?! The baby will always be there.”

Later? Pierron apologised if she offended anyone. “My intention was never to minimise the place or role of fathers with their partners and children.” Still, you’d imagine she’d prefer the decision of Norway’s Leo Østigård to attend the birth of his child on Friday by ... video-link. “I’m completely exhausted,” he said after. Leo? Behave.

Sporting miracles

Two Colombian fans stood up from their wheelchairs after Colombia scored against Uzbekistan, sparking controversy and inspiring memes across the internet.pic.twitter.com/Tj8qqugnZo — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) June 18, 2026

Now, it has to be clarified, not everyone who uses a wheelchair is unable to stand up, but still, the scene at the end of Colombia’s 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in Mexico City last week had some folk describing it as ‘The Miracle at the Azteca’.

Devil’s in the detail

A seat at Boston Stadium with the Gillette logo taped over.

We mentioned last week as to the lengths of Fifa’s brand protection efforts, even going to the trouble of taping over the brand names of condiments in the press rooms at the various World Cup venues because the companies that produce them aren’t Fifa ‘partners’.

A chap by the name Kyle Sheldon can top that, though. The Gillette Stadium in Boston has been renamed Boston Stadium for the tournament because Gillette isn’t a Fifa sponsor – so, their logo on the stadium’s seats has been taped over. “That means,” said Kyle, “someone had to put 64,146 very small pieces of blue tape over every single Gillette logo on: Every. Single. Seat.”

Quote

“It would be a mistake to compare him to [Messi and Maradona], he’s 18, but these kinds of players are geniuses, like Salvador Dalí, or Michelangelo. What seems exceptional to us, isn’t for them.” – Spain’s coach Luis de la Fuente trying to calm expectations surrounding Lamine Yamal, before likening him to Dali and the Michelangelo lad.

Number: 62

Turkey’s combined attempts on goal in their two World Cup games so far. Goals? None. Upshot? They’re out. It brings a whole new definition to ‘turkey shoot’.

World of Mouth

“One day we’ll build a team with artificial intelligence where we’ll include 11 Pelés.” – Brazilian president Lula echoing our dream of having a team of Gary Breens.

“Neymar isn’t even playing. He is the first remote-worker call-up in the world.” – Lula suggesting that Neymar may as well have remained in his home office for all he’s contributing to Brazil’s efforts.

“I’m wondering whether or not this is the year for France. Could this be the year that they finally get it done and they win the World Cup?” – ESPN’s Stephen Smith who, by the sounds of it, didn’t watch the 1998 and 2018 World Cup finals.

“I’m not entirely sure if it’s worth mentioning Rafael van der Vaart. But if he ever says something positive about any player at some point, then I’ll be happy to take him seriously again.” – Jürgen Klopp on Van der Vaart’s suggestion that Virgil van Dijk has all the mobility of a Boeing 747.