World Cup All in the Game: Reports of Messi bereavement greatly exaggerated

Micky van de Ven of the Netherlands reacts during the World Cup Group F match between the Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Apologies o f the week?

We’ll go with these two.

First, Rafael van der Vaart got himself into steaming hot water when he was on punditry duty with Dutch broadcaster NOS TV during the Netherlands’ game against Japan.

Commenting on Micky van de Ven not picking up Koki Ogawa’s run ahead of Japan’s late equaliser, he said of the Japanese side: “They all look alike, of course, maybe he thought that.” No, no, we’re not making this up.

“If my comment has caused pain or upset, I would like to offer my heartfelt apologies,” he said after. “That was never my intention.”

Our second heartfelt apology came from Florencia Pena, a TV presenter in Argentina. “I don’t want to break bad news,” she said live on air, “but Messi’s father just died. Right in the middle of the World Cup, he’s going to have to leave.”

Now, intimating that Messi’s father had been inconsiderate enough to die “right in the middle of the World Cup” was iffy enough, but the fact that he hadn’t died at all was a touch worse. Messi’s family confirmed as much soon after, although Jorge has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Pena issued an apology to the family, although noted that “this false information was provided to me during the live broadcast as verified by the production team of the show, and I trusted it”.

The upshot? She resigned from Luzu TV.

Unilever sweats the small stu ff with deodorant product placement

A World Cup fourth official with the Rexona logo under his arm.

You know yourself, the sporting world can be rather ingenious when it comes to this product placement lark, but hats off to whomever came up with the perfect spot for an ad for a Unilever product.

The company announced last month that more than 35 – 35! – of its brands would be advertised at the World Cup, telling us that “by pairing global reach with emotionally resonant storytelling, it is designed to drive growth while creating meaningful connections with fans”.

Well, they hit the emotionally resonant storytelling bullseye with the placement of their ad for the deodorant Rexona. Yes, it’s underneath the armpit of the fourth official holding up the Rexona board that tells us how much added time there’ll be and what substitutions are about to be made. Mind you, it’s so hot over there, you can but hope that the perspiration doesn’t dissolve that logo.

F untastic Fifa World Cup moneymaking ideas, part 793

The Walk of Fans. “For this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, fans will have their names printed on the official player walkout carpet at the World Cup final, placing them directly along the path where the world’s top players make their entrance on to the pitch.”

This, Fifa promise, will create “a powerful connection between the global audience and the match itself – turning a historic moment into a shared experience that extends beyond the stadium and into football history”.

Better still, to have your name walked on by a World Cup finalist will cost you only $159.90 (€138). There’s a small catch. While Fifa will send you the carpet cut-off of your name in a limited-edition frame, they reserve the right to “substitute the match-used material with a replica or reproduction”. So you could well get an entirely random piece of carpet that never once came within an ass’s roar of a World Cup finalist’s studs. Suddenly, that €138 looks less of a steal.

‘ I was quite shocked by Van Dijk. Especially when he was turning ‘

“I have to be honest, I was quite shocked by Van Dijk. Especially when he was turning. It is proving very difficult. A bit like a Boeing 747 turning.” – Former Dutch international Rafael van der Vaart somewhat questioning Virgil’s mobility.

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Switzerland players take the hydration break during their Group B match at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Number: 220

That’s how many millions (in euro) the BBC say Fox Sports in the United States will earn from ads during those World Cup hydration breaks. They’re here to stay, aren’t they?

World o f Mouth

“I have received countless messages from Scotland supporters, legal experts, and at least one very concerned sheep regarding my order making haggis legal in Massachusetts ... I am prepared to clarify that this was, in fact, a joke. Thank you for your attention to this matter.” – Massachusetts governor Maura Healey deflating every Scot currently camped in Boston after revealing that she was jesting when she ordered the unbanning of haggis.

“At 41 years of age there’s only one position on the pitch where you should be starting – and that’s goalkeeper.” – Paul Scholes suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo should be bench-bound. Ageist.

“Magically, they forgot how to: pass the ball, win it back, launch counterattacks. The game became all about passing backwards in midfield ... strange World Cup. Very strange.” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro blaming his team-mates for his failure to have a single shot on target against DR Congo and, possibly, suspecting a conspiracy. This one might run and run.