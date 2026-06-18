Switzerland’s late surge overwhelms Bosnia and Herzegovina after Muharemovic red card

World Cup Group B: Switzerland 4 (Manzambi 74, 90, Vargas 84, Xhaka 90+7) Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 (Mahmic 90+3)

The hype around Johan Manzambi will only heighten after his star turn from the substitutes’ bench helped Switzerland out of a hole and get their tournament truly up and running. The 20-year-old managed to excel for Freiburg in their comprehensive Europa League final defeat against Aston Villa last month and, with 73 minutes played here and three minutes after entering as part of a triple substitution, his superb volley put an end to a sterile contest, hooking a right-foot shot into the Bosnia and Herzegovina net.

At that point Switzerland had registered eight shots, three on target, but things unravelled in the final third. It was, of course, a similar story in their opener against Qatar, when they finished with 26 shots but had to settle for a draw. Manzambi scored twice here, his second finish understated but sumptuous, before Ermin Mahmic thumped in an unstoppable volley in stoppage time, the ball clocked at 71mph according to the wraparound LED screen. Switzerland’s captain, Granit Xhaka, capped the scoring from the penalty spot after Amar Memic tripped Djibril Sow.

Manzambi was involved in the build-up to Switzerland’s second goal too, another substitute, Rubén Vargas, reading Breel Embolo’s pass to send a low first-time finish past Nikola Vasilj. The game had been set up for Edin Dzeko, aged 40 and 63 days, to take centre stage after becoming the ninth-oldest player to feature at a World Cup but Bosnia and Herzegovina’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament now hinge on Wednesday’s final Group B game against Qatar.

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WHAT A STRIKE TO BREAK THE DEADLOCK!



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A grey day in Los Angeles meant no searing temperatures to contend with but nevertheless the first-half hydration break provided Bosnia and Herzegovina with some welcome respite. Other than a couple of early set pieces – Bosnia and Herzegovina’s specialist subject – Switzerland had given Sergej Babarez’s side the runaround. Dan Ndoye blasted against the side netting and found joy inside the left channel. A few minutes later he tried to flick Fabian Rieder’s cross goalwards after Granit Xhaka’s weighted ball into the box. Switzerland schooled their opponents, who were also guilty of giving Murat Yakin’s men a helping hand. Kerim Alajbegovic, the exciting 18-year-old promoted to the starting line-up, played a risky pass that was intercepted by Rieder and Ndoye got a shot away, though fortunately for Vasilj it was lacking conviction.

It felt slightly alarming that with 10 minutes of the first half remaining Nikola Katic wildly celebrated winning a goal kick, punching the air after staving off another Swiss attack, even if the Schalke defender has form for doing so; he celebrated every tackle when he lost a tooth in Plymouth’s shock triumph over Liverpool in the FA Cup last year. A few moments earlier Bosnia and Herzegovina had their first sight of goal after Alajbegovic fed Edin Dzeko inside the box. Dzeko stood up a dainty cross towards the back post but Benjamin Tahirovic recorded a swing and a miss. Approaching the interval, Remo Freuler blocked Dzeko’s first shot after a bright run by Alajbegovic.

After the half-time whistle sounded, presumably Switzerland’s struggles to again apply the finishing touch flowed through their players’ minds as they headed down the tunnel. They had four shots but only one on target. The numbers were not quite as stark as in their opener with Qatar, when they finished with 26 shots to six; Qatar’s stoppage-time equaliser came courtesy of a Miro Muheim own goal.

Swiss fans celebrate with the players after winning against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP via Getty

Ndoye was lively here but Embolo was a little more on the periphery, Xhaka showing his frustration when seemingly on crossed wires at the pivotal moment. None of this should have surprised Switzerland, though, with Bosnia and Herzegovina stubborn opponents; Barbarez’s side had drawn their past six matches, including their penalty shootout victories in playoffs against Wales and Italy to reach this stage.

Switzerland were hardly relentless in the second half but the game continued in a similar theme, promising attacks coming undone in the final action. Manuel Akanji pinged a ball from right to left, Ndoye picked up the baton and sent another tame shot at goal, Vasilj making a comfortable save at his near post. It was Ndoye who produced one of the game’s best moments, reading Xhaka’s flighted pass and launching into the air to send an overhead kick at goal. Ndoye looked to the skies after Vasilj got two hands to his effort. Any joy would have been short-lived with Ndoye flagged offside.

If Switzerland were going to score, Ndoye looked the most likely candidate. Amar Dedic took matters into his own hands to stop Ndoye streaming down the left early in the second half, earning a booking for tugging at the winger’s shirt. Bosnia’s record goalscorer Dzeko was given a yellow card soon afterwards for a late challenge on Akanji and was then withdrawn on 63 minutes. It was an up-and-coming talent in Manzambi who finally rippled the net. – Guardian