Liverpool sign forward Víctor Muñoz for €40m in first arrival of Andoni Iraola era

Víctor Muñoz has become Liverpool’s first signing of Andoni Iraola’s reign at the club after triggering a €40 million release clause in his contract with Spanish side Osasuna.

Muñoz has signed a “long-term contract” with Liverpool, believed to be for six years, after undergoing a medical on Wednesday in Atlanta, where the 22-year-old is part of the Spain squad at the World Cup.

Liverpool beat Newcastle to Muñoz’s signature having followed his progress for an extensive period and sped up the deal after Iraola’s appointment because the head coach was eager to add his compatriot. Iraola spent most of his playing career at Athletic Bilbao, continues to closely monitor La Liga and Muñoz has impressed him.

Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen were also interested in the player. Muñoz represented Barcelona and Real Madrid at youth level and those clubs also shortlisted him for a move this summer, but elected to bid for other targets.

Muñoz can play on either wing and as a central striker, versatility Liverpool are eager to have as they begin a new era. One of Muñoz’s key attributes is his speed and a big part of the transfer strategy this summer will be attracting players with pace.

The winger has two international caps, making his debut in March and scoring against Serbia. He was an unused substitute in the draw against Cape Verde.

Muñoz’s arrival will not affect the future of Federico Chiesa. The Italian was a bit-part player under Arne Slot, but he could be a better fit for Iraola’s style. Chiesa, however, is eager to get more playing time and is open to leaving.

Ibrahima Konaté’s move to Real Madrid has been confirmed, the defender joining on a four-year deal when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of this month. Madrid have also signed Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva since confirming José Mourinho as their head coach. – Guardian