Ireland to face Kazakhstan in Women’s World Cup play-offs

Amber Barrett celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in the 3-2 defeat of the Netherlands in Cork earlier this month. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland will have to overcome a familiar opponent to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil next summer.

Carla Ward’s team have been drawn against Kazakhstan in the playoff semi-final, over two legs on October 7th, away from home, and October 13th in Tallaght or at the Aviva Stadium.

If Ireland progress past the country ranked 100th in the world, they will face the winners of Belgium and Poland over two legs on November 26th and December 5th.

Ireland avoided relegation to Nations League B last October by edging out Belgium over two legs thanks to Abbie Larkin’s 90th minute winner in Leuven.

In April they beat Poland home and away in the World Cup qualifiers with inspirational performances from Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy, along with two goals from Marissa Sheva, ensuring a seeded playoff draw after finishing third behind France and the Netherlands in Group A2.

Seven European nations will progress through the playoffs to join Spain, France, Denmark, and Germany at a tournament that takes place across eight Brazilian cities from June 24th next year.

The eighth ranked European side that comes through the playoffs will be rerouted to an inter-confederation playoff in February 2027.

Ireland avoided drawing Israel in a playoff final as Israelis drew Switzerland and potentially the winners of Kosovo versus Austria.

European champions England should breeze through their playoff semi-final against Greece before facing the winner from Slovakia and Ukraine.

Wales must overcome Albania and the winner of Romania versus Norway while Scotland were drawn against the Czech Republic with Lithuania or Sweden waiting in the next round.

Northern Ireland have a tough tie against Portugal with Croatia or Iceland awaiting in the winner.