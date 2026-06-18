FAI say call for EGM to discuss boycotting of Israel games ‘invalid’

The FAI has not ruled out the possibility of the board itself convening an EGM of the general assembly in relation to the Nations League games against Israel. Photograph: Inpho

An FAI Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to discuss a motion to boycott the Nations League games with Israel later this year is in doubt as the association said they did not receive the required number of letters of requisition to call the meeting.

An applicable 10 per cent threshold for the 138 delegates on the general assembly requires at least 14 valid requisitions to oblige the board to convene an EGM, correspondence from the FAI seen by The Irish Times said.

The FAI received 13 letters, representing nine different members. Two letters were received from organisations which are not members of the FAI and only letters from FAI members can be counted “for the purposes of constitutional threshold”.

The requisition received on or around May 29th, 2026 is “invalid”, according to the FAI, and does not require the board to convene an EGM.

Despite this, the FAI does not rule out the possibility of the board itself convening an EGM of the general assembly.

Last week, the FAI confirmed that Ireland’s home game against Israel on October 4th will be played at a neutral venue and behind closed doors. They said in a statement that the game would be played out of its responsibility to protect the interests of Irish football.

Failure to play the game, said the FAI, would result in the forfeiture of six points, which could lead to the relegation to League C of the Nations League, and would conversely improve Israel’s chances of promotion and qualifying for Euro 2028, to be co-hosted in Dublin.

A motion from within the FAI membership had called for the organisation to refuse to participate in the scheduled games against Israel “on both legal and moral grounds”.

The motion was proposed by the Professional Footballers’ Association Ireland (PFAI), Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP), CK United, Cork City and Bohemian FC.

The news comes as Palestine’s Football Association have said they have not endorsed the playing of Ireland’s match against Israel.

“The PFA has not issued any statement endorsing, approving, or supporting the decision to proceed with the match,” read a statement from spokeswoman Dima Said.

“Any interpretation suggesting that the PFA has given its blessing to the fixture does not accurately reflect our position.”