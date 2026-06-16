Tino Livramento ruled out of World Cup as England call up Trevoh Chalobah

England full-back Tino Livramento has been ruled out of the World Cup with a calf injury. Photograph: JC Ruiz/PA

England full-back Tino Livramento has been ruled out of the World Cup and replaced by Trevoh Chalobah on the eve of their opener against Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been forced into a late squad change ahead of Wednesday’s Group L curtain raiser in Dallas after the Newcastle United defender picked up an injury.

Livramento trained with his England teammates in front of the media at their Kansas City base on Sunday, but eyebrows were raised later that day when he pulled out of planned media duties.

The Football Association has now confirmed the 23-year-old will miss the World Cup with a calf issue, leading to Chelsea centre-back Chalobah being drafted in as a late replacement.

“Trevoh Chalobah has been called into England’s 26-player squad at FIFA World Cup 2026 after injury sadly forced the withdrawal of Tino Livramento,” an England team statement read.

“Arrangements are now being made for the Chelsea defender to make the journey to the team’s base camp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will head to Dallas, Texas, for the Three Lions’ opening group fixture against Croatia on Wednesday.

“Newcastle United defender Livramento picked up a calf injury in training on Sunday afternoon. A subsequent scan and medical assessment on Monday unfortunately confirmed he could play no further part in England’s tournament.”

FIFA regulations allow teams to replace injured outfield players up until 24 hours before their opening match. Tuchel decided to select Livramento for the World Cup despite the versatile full-back missing the end of an injury-disrupted season with a thigh issue.

The defender, who has five international caps, did not play for Newcastle after the April 18th defeat to Bournemouth. He only featured in one of England’s warm-up friendlies in Florida, playing 45 minutes off the bench against New Zealand.

Chalobah only has one cap to his name having started last summer’s friendly defeat to Senegal and England’s full-back options look light following Livramento’s withdrawal.

Nico O’Reilly and Djed Spence are England’s left-backs, while the latter can play as back-up to Reece James.

Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah and Chalobah can also feature at right-back. Konsa played nine minutes as left-back against Bosnia two years ago.