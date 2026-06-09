Somali referee Omar Artan to miss World Cup after being denied entry into US

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan during the Africa Cup of Nations. Photograph: Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty

A Somali referee who was set to become the first from his country to officiate at a World Cup has been denied entry to the United States.

World governing body Fifa confirmed Omar Artan, who was selected as one of 52 referees for the tournament, will now be removed from its roster.

A Fifa spokesperson said: “Fifa can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the Fifa World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.

“Fifa is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present.

“In line with previous Fifa events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.”

Artan, who has officiated at the Africa Cup of Nations, was reportedly turned away at Miami International Airport last weekend despite possessing valid travel documents.

Somalia is one of a number of countries whose citizens have been the subject of a complete ban on travel into the United States that was implemented in June last year.

Iran is another country on the list. The Iranian team will be based in Mexico during the tournament and must make fleeting visits to play their group matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.

While all Iranian players have been granted the required visas, the team say 12 members of support staff have been denied entry to the US for the tournament.