World Cup Group D guide: Mauricio Pochettino plots knock-out route for the United States

US head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be high in confidence after Senegal win. Photograph: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

United States

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino.

World Cup history: 12th appearance. Best result – Third place in 1930.

The US has been building up to hosting the World Cup for a long time and a friendly win against a strong Senegal side will regain some of the confidence lost from comprehensive defeats to Belgium and Portugal in March. Manager Pochettino is capable of coming up with a plan to reach the knock-out stages.

Star man: Christian Pulisic. “Captain America” has maybe not hit the heights some expected when he first emerged, but he has cultivated a solid career at top clubs in Europe.

Paraguay

Paraguay's Ramon Sosa and Julio Enciso at a training session. Photograph: Daniel Duarte/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro.

World Cup history: Ninth appearance. Best result – Quarter-finals in 2010.

It is Paraguay’s first World Cup since 2010 when they gave champions Spain a scare in the quarter-finals, as Oscar Cardozo’s penalty was saved with the score at 0-0 in the second half. They may not have the talent to match that result this time, but they overcame a poor start in South America to comfortably qualify in a campaign that included wins over Brazil and Argentina.

Star man: Julio Enciso. The Strasbourg forward hit the headlines when he scored the Premier League’s goal of the season in 2024 to secure European football for Brighton against Man City. He suffered an injury in a pre-tournament warm-up against Nicaragua, which they will hope is not too serious.

Australia

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan makes a save against Mexico at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on September 9th, 2023. Photograph: EPA

Manager: Tony Popovic.

World Cup history: Seventh appearance. Best result – Last 16 in 2006, 2022.

Australia’s biggest soccer stars these days are women, and they lack top international names like Harry Kewell and Tim Cahill, but they are a well-organised side that can hold their own against teams of similar level. They were beaten 2-1 by the US in a friendly last year and will look for revenge.

Star man: Mathew Ryan. A solid goalkeeper who has been all over Europe, including the Premier League for Brighton and Arsenal. Now at Levante, where he was first-choice as they avoided relegation in La Liga.

Turkey

Arda Guler during the friendly between Turkey and North Macedonia at the Chobani stadium in Istanbul on June 1st, 2026. Photograph: Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Vincenzo Montella.

World Cup history: Third appearance. Best result – Semi-finals in 2002.

One of the most talented Turkish squads in many years, who are ready to make up for lost time having not qualified for the competition since finishing third 24 years ago. Hakan Çalhanoğlu is a world-class midfield controller, while Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz are the young hopes of Real Madrid and Juventus respectively.

Star man: Arda Güler. He burst into life in Euro 2024 as a teenager and has gone from strength to strength, recently scoring twice in a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.