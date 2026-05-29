Stephen Bradley looking for ‘moments and momentum’ as Shamrock Rovers face St Pat’s

Rovers' Enda Stevens heads in to score a late winner against Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Monday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Ahead of the challenge of St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night, Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley spoke of “small margins” following Monday’s last-gasp, come-from-behind victory over arch-rivals Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Had Bohemians held on to Ross Tierney’s first-half lead, and not wasted a host of chances to extend it, before John McGovern’s 73rd-minute equaliser and then Enda Stevens’s 95th-minute winner, they would have drawn level with the champions at the top of the table.

Conversely, Rovers’ win extended their lead over Bohemians to six points and five ahead of second-placed St Patrick’s, though the Inchicore side now have a game in hand.

“Moments and momentum, that’s what derbies are about,” said Bradley. “Small margins, [on Monday night] they went with us.”

A third win of the season over Stephen Kenny’s St Pat’s on Friday would extend Hoops’ lead further, just what Bradley would want ahead of the summer break and, not least, with the upcoming heavy schedule around Europe in mind.

Bradley agreed that it was particularly pleasing to have kept clean sheets in both their (2-0 and 1-0) wins over St Pat’s this year given the Saints are the Premier Division’s highest scorers.

“But we know that they are a really dangerous, attacking side. We saw that in Inchicore. They had some good chances against us.

“The stats show you that they’ve been scoring goals. We’ve won both, but both games have been tight. They have some really good attacking players. We know it’s another tough game.”

Bradley is due to speak to Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson on Friday following Thursday night’s international with Qatar about whether his goalkeeper Ed McGinty may play against St Pat’s.

Definitely out, though, are Victor Ozhianvuna, who came off with a back injury early in the second half on Monday, along with Rory Gaffney, Maleace Asamoah and long-term injured Danny Mandroiu.

Not having scored in their last two games and also drawn blanks in their previous meetings with Rovers this season, St Patrick’s arrive in Dublin 24 looking to rediscover their scoring touch.

“The players have been a unified group and given everything. We are not far off it,” said manager Kenny who is without his first-choice goalkeeper Joseph Anang, who has joined up with Ghana ahead of the World Cup.

“There have been a lot of good performances, but room for improvement still,” added Kenny. “We’ve scored a lot of goals and then we haven’t in the last two weeks against Shels and Derry. So we have to get back at it.

“It should be a good game of football in the open spaces and a good opportunity for skilful players to show what they have.”

Friday’s fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Drogheda United v Waterford; Dundalk v Derry City; Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic (8pm, live on Virgin Media Two); Shelbourne v Galway United; Sligo Rovers v Bohemians.

First Division: Bray Wanderers v Wexford; Cobh Ramblers v Kerry; Cork City v Finn Harps; Longford Town v Treaty United; UCD v Athlone Town.