England World Cup squad: Shock call-up for Ivan Toney, no room for Maguire, Palmer and Foden

Thomas Tuchel has named his England squad for this summer’s World Cup, handing a shock call-up to Ivan Toney, picking Djed Spence over the exiled Trent Alexander-Arnold and, as expected, finding no space for Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

Tuchel, charged with leading England to glory in Canada, Mexico and the US, called players about his plans on Wednesday and Thursday and confirmed his selection on Friday morning.

The German has gone against the public mood with some of his calls, not least with the decision to bring in Toney from the cold. The Al-Ahli striker has not played for England since June 2025 but has scored 42 goals for the Saudi Pro League side and was part of Gareth Southgate’s squad at Euro 2024. Tuchel, perhaps surprisingly, has picked two strikers to provide cover for Harry Kane, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins also included.

That meant the available slots in the No 10 position went to Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze, leaving no room for Palmer and Foden after disappointing seasons for Chelsea and Manchester City respectively. Palmer has struggled for form and fitness, and Tuchel is thought to have reservations over whether the 24-year-old has the personality for a camp that could last seven weeks.

With Morgan Gibbs-White also excluded, Tuchel has not been afraid to make some unpopular decisions. There will be many England fans wondering why Alexander-Arnold has not made the cut. The Real Madrid right-back has not been in a squad since last June, though, and Tuchel has gone on the record to say he does not trust him defensively.

Trent Alexander-Arnold. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Alexander-Arnold was so low down the pecking order that the last name to be confirmed in the squad was Spence, who has been in and out of the Tottenham side this season. Spence also sustained a broken jaw after being fouled by Chelsea’s Liam Delap on Tuesday.

The other full-backs are Reece James, Tino Livramento and Nico O’Reilly. Luke Shaw and Myles Lewis-Skelly can consider themselves unfortunate not to be included. Maguire, who has 66 caps, was less than impressed to be left out. The United centre-back said he was “shocked and gutted” on Thursday evening and there were angry social media posts from some members of his family.

With Maguire excluded Tuchel’s centre-backs are John Stones, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Jarrel Quansah. Konsa and Quansah can cover at right-back and Burn can play on the left.

Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson and Jordan Henderson were guaranteed picks in midfield, while Kobbie Mainoo’s fine form for United since the turn of the year meant he edged out Adam Wharton, Alex Scott and James Garner.

Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke were chosen over Jarrod Bowen on the right wing; Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon will compete for a spot on the left. The goalkeepers are Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and James Trafford, with Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale overlooked. Jason Steele will go as a fourth training goalkeeper. – Guardian

England World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City).

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), John Stones (Manchester City), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City) , Djed Spence (Tott,.

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli).