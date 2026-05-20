Southampton ‘spygate’ appeal dismissed as EFL confirms Middlesbrough v Hull playoff final

Middlesbrough will play Hull in Saturday’s Championship playoff final after Southampton lost their appeal against their expulsion for ‘spygate’.

An independent commission imposed the penalty on Tuesday – and docked the Hampshire club four points for next season – after Saints admitted three spying charges, including observing a Middlesbrough session ahead of the semi-final first leg.

The commission also reinstated Middlesbrough, who lost 2-1 after extra-time at St Mary’s having drawn 0-0 at the Riverside Stadium, denying Southampton the chance of a shot at promotion to the Premier League worth an estimated £200 million at a minimum.

Saints chief executive Phil Parsons called it “manifestly disproportionate” to any other sanction handed down in the history of the English game on Wednesday, but their appeal was subsequently rejected.

An EFL statement read: “A league arbitration panel has tonight dismissed Southampton Football Club’s appeal against the independent disciplinary commission’s sanction following the admittance of multiple breaches of EFL regulations.

“The determination means that the original sanction of expulsion from the Sky Bet Championship play-offs remains in place, as does the four-point deduction to be applied to the 2026-27 Championship table and the reprimand in respect of all charges.

“The club submitted its appeal following yesterday’s decision of the independent disciplinary commission in respect of breaches of EFL regulations. As per EFL regulations, the decision of the league arbitration panel is final and cannot be appealed.

“Following the conclusion of the proceedings, the Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough is confirmed as taking place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 23 May, kicking off at 3.30pm.”