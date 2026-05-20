Mismatches over after Uefa revamps qualifying for major tournaments

Europe’s larger nations will no longer face mismatches against minnows in men’s World Cup and European Championship qualifying after Uefa agreed a new format designed to produce more competitive fixtures.

The structure, which will take effect after Euro 2028, will be based on the most recent set of Nations League rankings. It will also include elements of the Swiss system implemented across Uefa’s club competitions over the past two seasons, meaning in effect that teams compete in larger groups.

The change, approved by Uefa’s executive committee in Istanbul on Wednesday, will mean three groups of 12 teams make up League 1. The lower 18 nations, potentially 19 if Russia are reinstated, will play in three groups of six or two of six and one of seven within League 2. Each team will play six matches, three home and three away, drawn from three pots formed according to ranking.

An unspecified number of teams in each group of League 1 will qualify for the tournament in question directly, with a playoff competition accommodating some of those who fall short along with a number from League 2. Those allocations will vary according to the tournament in question, with 24 teams reaching a European Championship and 16 spots currently available for Europe at World Cups. Host nations of any event held in Europe will qualify automatically but are also expected to take part in the fresh format.

It largely mimics a similarly revamped Nations League, which will be consolidated into three leagues of 18 teams – League A, League B and League C – from its current four. Those will be divided into groups of six, with teams playing six games against five opponents, one of them home and away.

A League C group would expand to seven teams if Russia return. The subsequent knock-out stages will not be altered. The 36 teams in League A and League B of the Nations League will make up League 1 of the World Cup and European Championship qualifiers, with League 2 of the latter mirroring League C of the former.

Uefa’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, said: “The new formats will improve competitive balance, reduce the number of dead matches, offer a more appealing and dynamic competition to fans, while ensuring a fair qualification chance for all teams and without adding any additional dates in the international calendar.”

Leading countries and broadcasters had been pushing for Uefa to update a system widely regarded as having gone stale. The continent’s football associations discussed a range of proposals last month before the plan was settled upon. Some smaller nations may be unhappy that the near guarantee of big-ticket games in qualifying competitions has in effect been taken away.

The new-look Nations League will commence in 2028-29. Final approval is expected at Uefa’s next executive committee meeting, in Thessaloniki on September 15th. – Guardian