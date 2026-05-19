Southampton striker Ross Stewart named in Scotland World Cup squad after four-year absence

Southampton striker Ross Stewart has ended a four-year absence from international football by being named in the Scotland squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Stewart’s excellent touch towards the end of the season – the 29-year-old scored five times in 10 games as Southampton progressed to the playoff final – has prompted Steve Clarke to add him to his 26-man party. A substitute appearance in a Nations League game against Armenia marks the last time Stewart donned Scotland colours.

“Ross was in my squad a few years ago,” Clarke said. “He has had a terrible run of injury. He has hit a rich vein of form since January, big goals in big games. He has shown he can score from the bench. It was a few years ago but Ross fitted in very well within the group. You need good relationships within the group. It is important we have that.”

Clarke has done little else by way of alteration to a squad which has served him well. Craig Gordon is named among three goalkeepers, aged 43 and despite injury significantly curtailing his involvement with Hearts this season.

“We have had Craig monitored, we have had good reports back form Hearts,” said Clarke. “I sent [the goalkeeping coach] Chris Woods to watch him train at Hearts. He deserves to be there.”

At the other end of the age scale, the 19-year-old Findlay Curtis has been called up thanks to an impressive loan at Kilmarnock from Rangers.

“When you are naming a squad for an event as big as a World Cup it takes a toll,” Clarke said. “You think a lot about it. This is a group of players who understand how to qualify for major tournaments – this is our third. Hopefully the experience of the boys will come to the fore.”

Lennon Miller, Oli McBurnie and Ross McCrorie are among those to miss out. Scotland’s World Cup campaign kicks off against Haiti in Boston on June 13th. They then face Morocco in the same city before travelling to Miami to take on Brazil. Scotland will play pre-tournament friendlies against Curaçao and Bolivia, the latter in New Jersey.

Scotland World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Dom Hyam (Wrexham), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Findlay Curtis (Kilmarnock), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli).

Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Charlton Athletic), George Hirst (Ipswich Town), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ross Stewart (Southampton).