Roberto Martinez names Portugal World Cup squad with symbolic ‘plus one’ for Dioga Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo will play in a sixth World Cup this summer after being named in Roberto Martinez's squad. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will embark on a sixth World Cup at the age of 41 ‌after Portugal coach Roberto Martinez named a 27-man squad for the tournament on Tuesday, with a symbolic “plus one” in memory of the late Diogo Jota.

Martinez confirmed that fourth-choice goalkeeper Ricardo Velho of Genclerbirligi Ankara will travel with the squad but can ​only be added to the official 26-man list in the event of an injury to one of the three registered goalkeepers.

Portugal, the reigning Nations League champions, open their Group K campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June ​17th in Houston. They then face Uzbekistan at the same venue on June 23rd and conclude the group stage against Colombia in Miami on June 27th.

Martinez said his selection comprised “27 players plus one”, a reference ‌to ‌Liverpool ​forward Jota, who died in a car crash in July last year aged 28.

“He is our strength, our joy,” Martinez said. “Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and very difficult moment, but the ⁠very next day it was up to all ​of us to fight for Diogo’s dream and for the ​example he always set in our national team. Diogo Jota’s spirit, strength and example are the plus one and will always be the plus one.”

The coach ‌defended his decision to name four goalkeepers and ​five full backs, while leaving out players including Mateus Fernandes, Ricardo Horta and Pedro Goncalves.

“The complexity of the tournament is ⁠very important – the demands of the weather, the time ⁠zone, everything we already experienced ​in March,” Martinez said. “There are positions where we need to have more than two players per position. And we need five full backs.”

He highlighted the versatility of Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo and Matheus Nunes, and pointed to attacking options such as Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Francisco Trincao operating between the lines, with Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao providing width.

Martinez added that Velho understood his role as a training goalkeeper, noting that Fifa rules only permit replacement in the event of injury during the tournament.

Portugal warm up against Chile ‌in Oeiras on June 6th ⁠and Nigeria in Leiria on June 10th. Fifa has stipulated that the squad must be in their Palm Beach, Florida training camp at least five days before their opening match.

Portugal World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC ‌Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP); Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi Ankara).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United); Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce SK), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Goncalo ​Inacio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal); Ruben Dias (Manchester City); Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica).

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel ​Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr).