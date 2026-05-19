Pep Guardiola’s milestones at Manchester City: from selling Joe Hart to conquering Europe

Pep Guardiola will reportedly leave Manchester City this summer after a glorious 10 years at the club in which he won 20 trophies. Here’s a look at some of the games and moments that defined his tenure at the club.
Selling Joe Hart (Summer 2016): Guardiola decided immediately the England number one, a two-time Premier League winner, was not good enough with his feet for his style. It was a ruthless call, questioned when replacement Claudio Bravo struggled, but the arrival of Ederson the following year brought vindication. The cultural tone was set.
Napoli statement (October-November 2017): After an indifferent first season, Guardiola’s City made a Champions League statement with back-to-back wins over a much-vaunted Napoli side. Guardiola described Maurizio Sarri’s team as one of the best he had faced, but City won 2-1 at the Etihad and 4-2 in Italy. It was the moment they gained wider European credibility.
Decisive Derby (December 2017): Scepticism from Guardiola’s first season faded as City moved 11 points clear with a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. United boss José Mourinho complained, but City were dominant and the title race was effectively over.
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Centurions and record-breakers (April-May 2018): City were not playing when their first title under Guardiola was confirmed as West Brom beat United, sparking impromptu celebrations from the players in a local pub. They quickly refocused, finishing with 100 points, 32 wins, 106 goals and a 19-point margin – all records.
Magic from Stones and Kompany (2018-19): City edged Liverpool 98 points to 97 in a remarkable title race. John Stones’s 11mm goal-line clearance preserved a 2-1 win over Jürgen Klopp’s team, and Vincent Kompany’s late strike against Leicester ultimately kept them ahead.
Watford rout (May 2019): A 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford sealed English football first domestic treble and was the biggest winning margin in the fixture since 1903, underlining City’s dominance.
Tactical reinvention (2020-21 and 2021-22): First prompted by injury to Sergio Aguero, and then the Argentinian’s departure – plus a failed move for Harry Kane – Guardiola reshaped City around a false nine. It brought more league titles in 2021 and 2022, when they recovered from 2-0 down against Aston Villa on the final day to pip Liverpool again.
Reaching first Champions League final (2021): After years of near-misses, City reached their first final by sweeping aside Paris St Germain 4-1 on aggregate. Defeat followed, but it marked a breakthrough.
Thrashing Real Madrid (2023): In arguably Guardiola’s finest City performance, his side beat Real Madrid 4-0 to reach the final. Bernardo Silva struck twice before further goals from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez sealed a 5-1 aggregate win. It was ruthless and emphatic, and a major psychological barrier had been broken.
Kings of Europe (2023): Rodri’s goal secured a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul, completing a glorious treble and removing the final doubt over Guardiola’s time in England.
Ortega save (2024): Substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega produced a crucial late save to deny Son Heung-min and effectively secure a fourth successive title. His 86th-minute stop, with City 1-0 up at Tottenham, was followed by a second goal from Erling Haaland. Had Son scored, Arsenal would have gone into the final day top. - PA