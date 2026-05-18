Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, according to reports

Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, according to multiple sources in the British media.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is widely expected to take over as manager next season. City are not currently commenting on the matter, but work towards his anticipated exit is under way at City ahead of their final game against Aston Villa this weekend.

The 55-year-old is one of the most decorated managers in the history of English football, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and one Champions League since joining the club from Bayern Munich in 2016. Guardiola could yet win one more Premier League title this season, but it requires Arsenal slipping up in the last two games.

In 2022/23, Guardiola’s City completed a treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the one season, following in the footsteps of Manchester United’s 1998/99 team. City have broken several English football records since he joined, getting 100 points in winning the league title in 2017/18, scoring a record 106 goals, while they won 21 consecutive games between December 19th, 2020 and March 2nd, 2021. His exit would mark the end of an era in the Premier League after his trophy-laden spell.