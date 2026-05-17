William Osula scores twice as Newcastle edge West Ham to brink of relegation

William Osula celebrates scoring Newcastle United's third goal with team-mate Joe Willock during the Premier League match against West Ham at St James' Park. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Premier League: Newcastle United 3 [Woltemade 15; Osula 19, 65] West Ham 1 [Castellanos 69]

William Osula scored twice as Newcastle edged West Ham to the brink of relegation from the Premier League.

The Danish striker struck either side of half-time after record signing Nick Woltemade had given the Magpies an early lead with his first league goal since December to ease his side to a 3-1 victory on a day when the Toon Army paid tribute to Kieran Trippier on his final appearance at St James’ Park.

Substitute Taty Castellanos reduced the deficit with an eye-catching finish to spark a late rally during which he hit the crossbar, but ultimately it counted for little.

Defeat means the Hammers will be relegated on Tuesday if Tottenham win at Chelsea, where a draw would effectively send them down because of their significantly inferior goal difference.

Even if Spurs lost at Stamford Bridge, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men would need to beat Leeds at home and hope that their neighbours lose to Everton on their own pitch to stay up.