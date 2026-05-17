Hallgrímsson names Melia and Umeh in Ireland squad for Qatar and Canada friendlies

Mason Melia has been named in the Ireland squad. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The future of Irish football is taking shape as Heimir Hallgrímsson has named teenagers Mason Melia and Jaden Umeh in the Republic of Ireland squad to play Qatar in Dublin on May 28th and Canada in Montreal on June 6th.

The 24-man panel also includes uncapped Newcastle United left-back Alex Murphy and four League of Ireland players with Shamrock Rovers pair Ed McGinty and Adam Brennan joined by Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy and Cork City goalkeeper Conor Brann.

Hallgrímsson has asked the FAI to reschedule the Dublin derby between Rovers and Bohs at Dalymount Park on Monday, May 25th, three days before the Qatar friendly at the Aviva Stadium. Rovers’ game against St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday May 29th could also be moved if McGinty and Brennan are capped the night before.

The Ireland manager spoke to Bohs manager Alan Reynolds, Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and Cork City manager Barry Robson before making his selections.

After handing out seven debuts during Saturday’s 5-0 defeat of Grenada in Spain, another 10 uncapped players are called into a squad that only retains James Abankwah, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jayson Molumby from last week’s warm-weather camp in La Finca.

Another interesting selection is Joe Hodge, the former Ireland under-21 captain, who has revived a once-promising career stalled by injury at Tondela in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

“I’ve seen a lot of Dawson,” said Hallgrímsson. “Not so much of Joe Hodge but [assistant coaches] John [O’Shea], Paddy [Carthy] and Jim [Crawford, the under-21 manager] have been speaking a lot about him.”

Séamus Coleman, who turns 38 in October, is searching for a new club after indicating to Hallgrímsson that he wants to continue playing next season despite being offered a coaching job at Everton. The Ireland manager hopes that Coleman will postpone his retirement until after Euro 2028.

Owen Elding, the former Sligo Rovers attacker who has hit the ground running at Hibernian, will train with the group as he waits for his Irish citizenship to be confirmed later this summer. Elding (20) was born in England but grew up in the west of Ireland after his father Anthony Elding signed for Sligo Rovers in 2013.

Kees Smit (L) and Troy Parrott of AZ Alkmaar. Photograph: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

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With Evan Ferguson recovering from ankle surgery and Johnny Kenny recently sustaining a knee injury, Melia and Troy Parrott are the only centre forwards selected. Adam Idah and Tom Cannon, who scored twice against Grenada, are on standby.

“Obviously, we wanted to see Mason and we were thin in his position,” said Hallgrímsson.

Melia has settled into life at Tottenham Hotspur, scoring twice for the under-21s this month against Chelsea and Brighton.

Victor Ozhianvuna, who will complete a €2 million move to Arsenal in January, does not make the cut. Instead, the 17-year-old will make his debut for Crawford’s under-21s against Croatia next month.

Bosun Lawal is injured, so Andrew Omobamidele returns following an impressive campaign for Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Caoimhín Kelleher and Molumby are only available for the Qatar game while Everton reserve goalkeeper Mark Travers will join the squad for the Canada trip.

After impressive displays at left back from Tayo Adaramola and Will Ferry against Grenada, previously a problem position whenever Robbie Brady was injured, Hallgrímsson has five genuine options as Ryan Manning, Lecce’s Corrie Ndaba and Murphy are included.

Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Gilbert is another surprise call-up as Manchester United teenager Jacob Devanney is expected to continue with the under-21s.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Ed McGinty (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Brann (Cork City), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Liam Scales (Celtic), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Strasbourg), Corrie Ndaba (Lecce), James Abankwah (Watford), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Middlesbrough), Finn Azaz (Southampton), Joe Hodge (Tondela), Alex Gilbert (Middlesbrough), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians).

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Jaden Umeh (Benfica), Mason Melia (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers).

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