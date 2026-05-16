Soccer

Xabi Alonso reported to have agreed four-year deal to become Chelsea head coach

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen head coach has been the London club’s top target

Chelsea are close to appointing Xabi Alonso as their new head coach. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire
Chelsea are close to appointing Xabi Alonso as their new head coach. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire
Sat May 16 2026 - 20:481 MIN READ

Chelsea have ‌agreed a four-year deal with former Real ‌Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to ​become the Premier League club’s head coach, Sky Sports reported on Saturday.

Chelsea, who lost ​1-0 in the FA Cup final to ⁠Manchester City earlier on Saturday, have ‌been ‌seeking ​a new head coach since Liam Rosenior was ⁠sacked in ​April after three months ​in charge.

Spaniard Alonso won a ‌league and cup double ​with Leverkusen in his first season ⁠as a ⁠coach ​in 2023-24 but was sacked by Real Madrid after less than eight months in January.

The 44-year-old would be the fifth permanent appointment of Chelsea’s BlueCo ‌ownership after ⁠Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Rosenior.

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Chelsea have slipped to ‌ninth place in the Premier League and ​are struggling to qualify ​for European competition.

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