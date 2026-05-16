Xabi Alonso reported to have agreed four-year deal to become Chelsea head coach

Chelsea are close to appointing Xabi Alonso as their new head coach. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Chelsea have ‌agreed a four-year deal with former Real ‌Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to ​become the Premier League club’s head coach, Sky Sports reported on Saturday.

Chelsea, who lost ​1-0 in the FA Cup final to ⁠Manchester City earlier on Saturday, have ‌been ‌seeking ​a new head coach since Liam Rosenior was ⁠sacked in ​April after three months ​in charge.

Spaniard Alonso won a ‌league and cup double ​with Leverkusen in his first season ⁠as a ⁠coach ​in 2023-24 but was sacked by Real Madrid after less than eight months in January.

The 44-year-old would be the fifth permanent appointment of Chelsea’s BlueCo ‌ownership after ⁠Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Rosenior.

Chelsea have slipped to ‌ninth place in the Premier League and ​are struggling to qualify ​for European competition.