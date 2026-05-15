Seamus Coleman calls time on Everton playing career after 17 years

Everton announced on Friday morning that their captain Séamus Coleman is to end his playing career at the club. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Everton announced on Friday morning that their captain Séamus Coleman is to end his playing career at the club after 17 and a half years. Coleman will decide in the coming weeks to either take up a coaching role under David Moyes or continue playing for another club.

He is set to be included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming friendlies against Qatar and Canada.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has stated that he wants the 37-year-old to continue representing his country up to Euro 2028.

“After more than 17 years at this great football club, I’ve decided this season will be my last as a player here,” Coleman said.

“Obviously, after such a big decision, I want to have some time over the summer to focus on what’s next for me and my family. My love for Everton is something you all know about – and I’ve got a huge love for Ireland as well.

“The club have been unbelievable with me. They’ve offered me an opportunity to stay on at the football club,” Coleman continued. “The manager and staff have been great, and I think with it being such an important decision over my future, I’m going to take a nice, long holiday and look back on what has been an amazing time as an Everton footballer.”

If Coleman features for Everton against Sunderland on Sunday at the Hill Dickinson stadium, it will be his 434th appearance for the Toffees, including 373 in the Premier League, since they paid Sligo Rovers a transfer fee of £60,000 (€69,000) in January 2009.