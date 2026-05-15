Matt Healy out to catch Heimir Hallgrímsson’s eye as Shamrock Rovers look to stay top

Matt Healy wants to give Heimir Hallgrímsson further food for thought on Friday night when Shamrock Rovers look to preserve their standing at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The midfielder was in Hallgrimsson’s preliminary squad for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic in March and the subsequent home friendly against North Macedonia five days later, but didn’t make the final cut.

Ireland are in Spain this week for a low-key and experimental friendly against Grenada on Saturday, but Hallgrimsson did not consider League of Ireland players as the game falls outside the Fifa window and clubs here would have been disadvantaged.

The May 28th friendly against Qatar in Dublin is also outside that window and therefore it is unlikely that home-based players will be involved as clubs don’t have to release them, but some should be in the reckoning for Canada away on June 6th as that’s an official Fifa date.

Cork man Healy is in Hallgrímsson’s thoughts again, with the 24-year-old eager to build on the 12 under-21 caps he won during his time with Ipswich Town, Cork City and Belgian side Francs Borains.

“It was brilliant to be in the provisional squad and be considered. You want to be in the final squad, but that’s up to the manager. Hopefully that’s in the next squad, or the next few squads,” Healy said.

“There’s a lot of lads from my under-21 team that have made the step up and got a cap or two for the men’s team and I definitely want to be part of that and be the next one to do it. I think I’ve done well enough to get in with a shout.”

On Friday night Healy will be in the engine room for champions Rovers against a swashbuckling Dundalk FC side embracing its return to the top flight, sitting fourth having already drawn 1-1 with Rovers in Tallaght this season.

St Patrick’s Athletic are doing their utmost to force the issue with Rovers, but other teams tipped to challenge, such as Derry City and Shelbourne, have been major disappointments so far. There’s a sense that Rovers could kick on and win the league at a canter.

Healy is aware of that commentary, saying: “It’s hard not to see all that stuff on social media, but we can only take it game-by-game. This is a place you want to be – you want to win every game and if you draw it’s a disaster. It’s good to have that expectation because it helps you win leagues and cups.”

Second-placed St Pat’s could finish the night top-of-the-table if Rovers lose at Oriel Park and the Saints beat out-of-sorts Shelbourne at Richmond Park. Shels have won just once in seven games and have the worst home record in the top flight, but the joint-best away credentials. So which Shelbourne will show up?

Saints manager Stephen Kenny said: “They’re a high-quality team and games between us have been eventful, with both teams scoring dramatic winners. It can be that type of fixture. For us, there’s been 11 goals in the first 10 minutes of our games this season, so the message to our supporters is don’t be late. We’ve had some frenetic starts.”

St Pat’s striker Aidan Keena is back after injury. Kenny believes his team can stay the pace with Rovers, saying: “Considering we’ve had to deal with a lot [of injuries] we’ve done well. There’s every chance that we’ll get stronger as the season progresses.”

Fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Friday

Premier Division: Bohemians v Drogheda United, St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, Waterford v Derry City, Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers (8pm)

First Division: Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town. Kerry v Wexford, Treaty United v Finn Harps, UCD v Bray Wanderers.

Saturday

Premier Division: Sligo Rovers v Galway United

First Division: Longford Town v Cork City