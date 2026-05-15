‘A club legend’: Katie McCabe will leave Arsenal at end of season

Ireland captain ‌Katie McCabe will leave Arsenal at the end ‌of the season when her contract expires, bringing ​an end to a spell of more than a decade at the north ​London club.

The 30-year-old, known as a fiercely ⁠competitive player, joined Arsenal in 2015 ‌and ‌went ​on to make 305 appearances, scoring 37 goals. She ⁠helped the ​club win a ​Women’s Super League title, the Champions ‌League, the Fifa Champions ​Cup, one FA Cup and three ⁠League Cups.

Arsenal’s director of women’s football Clare Wheatley said: “Over more than a decade at Arsenal, Katie has made a significant and lasting contribution to the history and success of our football club. Katie has led with passion and commitment, giving everything for the badge and forging a special bond with our supporters. She departs as a club legend and we are so proud of our shared journey together.”

McCabe’s ⁠future ​had been the subject of speculation in recent months, with reports that Manchester City were pursuing the defender on a free transfer. Arsenal had confirmed ‌on Monday that ⁠forward Beth Mead will also depart the club at the ‌end of the season.

Arsenal travel to Liverpool ​to play their WSL season ​finale on Saturday.

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