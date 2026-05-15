‘A club legend’: Katie McCabe will leave Arsenal at end of season

Ireland captain Katie McCabe will leave Arsenal at the end of the season when her contract expires, bringing an end to a spell of more than a decade at the north London club.
The 30-year-old, known as a fiercely competitive player, joined Arsenal in 2015 and went on to make 305 appearances, scoring 37 goals. She helped the club win a Women’s Super League title, the Champions League, the Fifa Champions Cup, one FA Cup and three League Cups.
Arsenal’s director of women’s football Clare Wheatley said: “Over more than a decade at Arsenal, Katie has made a significant and lasting contribution to the history and success of our football club. Katie has led with passion and commitment, giving everything for the badge and forging a special bond with our supporters. She departs as a club legend and we are so proud of our shared journey together.”
McCabe’s future had been the subject of speculation in recent months, with reports that Manchester City were pursuing the defender on a free transfer. Arsenal had confirmed on Monday that forward Beth Mead will also depart the club at the end of the season.
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Arsenal travel to Liverpool to play their WSL season finale on Saturday.
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