Dundee defender Will Ferry called up to Republic of Ireland squad for Grenada friendly

Will Ferry (right) in action for Dundee United against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership in April. Photograph: Zak Mauger/Getty Images

Dundee United defender Will Ferry has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Grenada in Spain (kick-off 5pm Irish time).

The 25-year-old received permission from his club to link up with Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side in Murcia and is due to take part in a squad training session on Thursday.

Ireland will play Grenada at the Estadio Nueva Condomina on Saturday before hosting Qatar in a second international friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, May 28th (kick-off 7.45pm) and then travelling to Montreal to face Canada on June 6th.

As part of the training camp, which would have served as World Cup warm-up had Ireland qualified, the squad also played Real Murcia B on Tuesday, winning 2-0.

Republic of Ireland squad (Grenada international friendly)

Goalkeepers: Max O’Leary (West Brom), Josh Keeley (Luton Town), Killian Cahill (Leyton Orient)

Defenders: Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Eiran Cashin (Blackburn Rovers, loan), James Abankwah (Watford), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield United), Tayo Adaramola (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Will Ferry (Dundee United).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Andrew Moran (Preston North End), Rory Finneran (Newcastle United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Swansea City), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United, loan), Millenic Alli (Portsmouth), Jack Moylan (Lincoln City), Aidomo Emakhu (Oxford United).