Arne Slot says he has ‘every reason to believe’ he will be at Liverpool next season

Arne Slot has said he has “every reason to believe” he will remain Liverpool’s head coach next season and get the opportunity to rectify this campaign’s decline.

Liverpool were booed off at Anfield last weekend after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea and another underwhelming performance. Slot’s future was under scrutiny before the home crowd vented their frustration but, internally, Liverpool’s position has not changed and there remains support for the coach who delivered the Premier League title in his debut season.

Slot’s side head to fifth-placed Aston Villa on Friday knowing victory would secure Champions League qualification. Asked whether he expected to be in charge next season, the Dutch coach replied: “I don’t think I am deciding that alone by myself, but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season. First of all, I am contracted to this club and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it.

“But if you don’t have the best season, especially if you compare with last season – if you compare it with other seasons you might have a different debate – then this has definitely not been a great season and it is also normal that criticism comes. We have all had our share, and with ‘all’ I mean the players have had their share, the manager has had their share and other people in the club have had their share. That is how things work nowadays if you don’t win the league.”

Slot reiterated that he is heavily involved in planning for next season with the hierarchy. “We know where we go on tour, our plans have been made, and talks have been ongoing between the club and new players and I am involved in that,” he said.

But he accepted that demand for change comes with the territory for a manager after one poor season. “If a manager or a club doesn’t have their best season there is always a debate about that – it is not only Liverpool it is all around the world,” Slot said. “That is the new reality in football. It is not up to me to judge the people who judge me. They have every right to have their opinion and in this modern time everyone can share his opinion as well.

“By the way, this happened 10, 15 years ago as well but then you did it in a pub and not everyone heard it. Now it is also probably done in the pub – if I read what they are saying they must have drunk a little bit! That is a joke, by the way. Now it is more out in the open than it was back in the days, and that is everywhere the same so I would be surprised if that had been different here at Liverpool.” – Guardian