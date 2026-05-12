Soccer

Shea Charles scores extra-time winner as Southampton beat Middlesbrough in playoff semi-final

Saints to play Hull at Wembley for Premier League place

Shea Charles of Southampton celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team-mates. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty
Shea Charles of Southampton celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team-mates. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty
Tue May 12 2026 - 23:042 MIN READ

Championship: Southampton 2 (Stewart 45+1, Charles 116) Middlesbrough 1 (McGree 5)

Southampton will play Hull City for a ‌place in the Premier League after coming back from a goal down to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 ‌in extra time of a gruelling Championship playoff semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

Shea Charles fired the ​Saints on their way to Wembley with a curled left-footed shot that bounced in off the inside of the post in the 116th minute after the 90 minutes ended 1-1.

Hull beat ​Millwall 2-0 in the other playoff semi-final in London on Monday.

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The final, dubbed the “richest game in ⁠football” because of the huge financial rewards of playing in the top ‌flight, ‌will ​be on May 23rd.

After a goalless first leg and still deadlocked in the second, the sides headed into extra time ⁠still with everything to play ​for and Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium ​crackling with tension.

Riley McGree stunned the home crowd when he fired ‘Boro ahead after ‌five minutes with a side-footed shot ​low into the corner. Ross Stewart missed a good chance to equalise seven ⁠minutes later but the Scot ⁠made up for ​the miss with a header just before the break after goalkeeper Sol Brynn parried a Ryan Manning effort. Tempers flared on the touchline before that with Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg and Southampton’s Tonda Eckert having to be physically separated as referee Andy Madley had a word.

Sky Sports television said Boro defender Luke Ayling had earlier reported Southampton’s Taylor ‌Harwood-Bellis to Madley for ⁠using “discriminatory language”.

Emotions were already running high after Middlesbrough accused Southampton, who were relegated from the top flight in 2025, of spying on ‌their training before the first leg at the Riverside Stadium. Southampton, who finished the season ​fourth in the standings with Middlesbrough fifth, were charged by ​the English Football League on Friday with an independent disciplinary commission hearing still pending.

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