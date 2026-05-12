Millenic Alli and Adam Idah score as Ireland beat Murcia B in warm-up game

Real Murcia B 0 Republic of Ireland 2 (Alli 18, Idah 90)

The Republic of Ireland have beaten Real Murcia’s B team 2-0 in a training match before playing Grenada on Saturday.

Highly-rated prospect Rory Finneran started the game at the La Finca Resort Training Centre, with uncapped Millenic Alli scoring the opening goal as he showed composure to beat two defenders before finishing into the bottom corner. It came after he had a goal ruled out for offside 13 minutes earlier.

Heimir Hallgrímsson used 17 players in all during the run-out which was “designed to test tactical cohesion”. Striker Adam Idah put a gloss on the result in the 90th minute as he finished well after a driving run and pass by Jayson Molumby.

Ireland play Grenada on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm (6pm local).

Republic of Ireland Line-up: Josh Keeley (Killian Cahill 46); Dara O’Shea, Mark McGuinness, James Abankwah; Tayo Adaramola (Adam Idah 73), Jason Knight (Jayson Molumby 46), Rory Finneran (Conor Coventry 46), Chiedozie Ogbene; Andrew Moran (Jack Moylan 46), Millenic Alli (Aidomo Emakhu 46), Adam Idah (Tom Cannon 46).