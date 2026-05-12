Michael O’Neill to stay on as Northern Ireland manager after turning down Blackburn job

Michael O’Neill will stay on as Northern Ireland manager after turning down an opportunity to take the Blackburn job on a long-term basis.

O’Neill finished the season juggling both roles after being named Rovers boss in February, steering the club to Championship safety as he took 20 points from his 15 games in charge, while insisting it was not viable to hold both positions going forward.

The 56-year-old had offered encouragement to Blackburn fans hoping he might stay as he talked up his Ewood Park experience, describing discussions with the club as “very positive” and speaking of finding an agreement that “suited all three parties”.

Instead he has decided his future remains in international football. O’Neill has discussed a new contract with the Irish FA but, as things stand, nothing has been agreed and he remains on a deal that runs until 2028.

“Blackburn Rovers is a historic football club with a proud tradition and passionate supporters,” O’Neill said in a club statement. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the players, staff and everyone around the club.

“After careful consideration, I have decided that my long-term focus must remain with Northern Ireland and the journey towards the European Championship campaign ahead.

“I would like to thank the owners, Board, staff, players and supporters for the welcome and support shown to me during my time at the club.”

Blackburn chief operating officer Suhail Shaikh thanked O’Neill for his work with the club.

“Michael’s experience and leadership have been highly valued by everyone at Blackburn Rovers,” a statement said. “While we are naturally disappointed that he will not be continuing on a permanent basis, we fully respect his decision to focus on his long-term ambitions with Northern Ireland.”

O’Neill was named Blackburn boss in February with Rovers in the relegation zone on goal difference. Although he quickly lifted them out of the bottom three, safety was not assured until a win away to Sheffield United in their penultimate match.

His initial decision to join Blackburn, announced a day after O’Neill attended the Nations League draw in Brussels, stunned many Northern Ireland fans as it came only six weeks before their World Cup qualifying playoff away to Italy, a match they lost 2-0 in Bergamo.

O’Neill is in his second stint as Northern Ireland boss, having previously left after taking the Stoke job in November 2019. Then too he had combined the roles for a period, but his plan to take charge of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying playoff in March that year was ended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The man who led Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 then returned to Windsor Park in December 2022, and in October last year he reached a century of games in charge.

A statement from the Irish FA read: “We are delighted Michael has decided to stay on as Northern Ireland senior men’s manager.

“He has built another exciting squad of players and we now look forward to building on this momentum as we plan for both the Uefa Nations League campaign this autumn and the subsequent qualifiers for Uefa Euro 2028 with Michael at the helm.”

O’Neill – who was this week named on Fifa’s Technical Study Group for the World Cup – will now turn his attention to friendlies next month against Guinea in Cadiz, Spain and France in Lille before preparing for a Nations League campaign in which Northern Ireland will face Georgia, Hungary and Ukraine.

Blackburn, however, are seeking a fourth permanent manager since Jon Dahl Tomasson left in February 2024.