McInnes stands firm in belief Hearts can end Celtic dominance with historic title

It is a sign of shifting attitudes that the fact Hearts could claim the Scottish Premiership title on Wednesday was somewhat lost in analysis of the weekend’s events. Given Celtic’s form such a scenario is an unlikely one, but that it exists at all is remarkable: a Hearts win at home to Falkirk, coupled with defeat for Celtic at Motherwell, means the Edinburgh club will become champions for the first time since 1960.

“It’s nice to be able to hear ‘Hearts could win the league at Tynecastle,’” says the manager, Derek McInnes. “I don’t know how many people have been able to say that in their lifetime. The likelihood is we are going to have to win two games or certainly pick up four points.” In a quirk of history, both of Hearts’ title triumphs in the 20th century were secured at St Mirren’s former Love Street ground.

That McInnes pointed towards two matches, the final ones of this season, follows logic. Hearts lead a Celtic team who have won five league games in a row by a single point. Since topping the pile in 2012, the Glasgow club have only previously been denied the flag once. The pair meet at Celtic Park on Saturday lunchtime amid an obvious and increasing conviction at Celtic they can prevail once more.

Hearts, though, lack nothing in spirit. “People talk about mentality and how the players cope, the facts show they are coping brilliantly,” McInnes adds. “We have already broken a club record for a points tally. We have Champions League qualification already secured. I believe and have believed for a while we have a team that is capable of winning the league. I have an unshakable belief we can do this and I believe the squad think that as well.

“We have been trying to hold off a couple of heavyweights for a long time. We have managed to see off Rangers and now we have to try and see off Celtic. Our first port of call is to try and see off Falkirk. I just assume Celtic will win the [Motherwell] game. I have had it in my head we are going to the last game and will prepare for that.”

Hearts’ taking of 10 points out of 12, despite serious squad disruption and facing a strong Motherwell team twice in that run, contradicts the lazy notion of them bottling it. They have broader history on their shoulders given Old Firm-dominance of the title since a young man named Alex Ferguson successfully defended the Premier Division with Aberdeen in 1985.

“We have a fantastic opportunity,” says McInnes. “It is a really important five or six days ahead of us and it is important we try to enjoy it. We feel as though we are in good form. We have complete focus on Falkirk, a game that needs our full attention. This isn’t a semi-final ahead of a final; this is a final for us.”

In the green corner sits Martin O’Neill, now 74 and presiding over Celtic for the second interim stint of what he appropriately describes as a “topsy-turvy season.” The Irish man was given opportunity to assert that more pressure sits on Hearts as the hunted team in this title race but opted to steer clear of mind games. He appears well aware of Hearts’ strength.

Celtic Manager Martin O'Neill: 'I have been fighting every week." Photograph: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

“We have been fighting every week,” says O’Neill. “We have won five games on the trot and still haven’t caught up, so that might tell you everything about our position some months ago. Hearts are a really fine team who have stuck at it all season long. We are trying to make ground, make inroads even with two games to go. We have come a long distance here. You would want it to go to the last game. We are all guilty of talking a really good game. You have to actually do it on the pitch.”

Celtic followed O’Neill’s orders to the letter on Sunday, with the team roaring back from a goal adrift to topple Rangers 3-1. Celtic Park was more raucous than at any point in this campaign. “That gives us a big boost in confidence,” says O’Neill. “Winning the game in the manner in which was did was great but that is gone now, over and done with. We face a major task tomorrow night.

“Easier said than done but if we win the two games, we win it. You would have got long odds on that a number of weeks ago, certainly a few months ago.”

Under O’Neill’s guidance in 2005, Celtic lost the league in the dying minutes when slipping to defeat at Motherwell. For all he is well-versed in Celtic glory, he has tasted sporting heartbreak, too. “The anxiety now wouldn’t be that much different and it is good I feel this way,” he says. “I have the same sort of nervousness and excitement.”

He is hardly alone. — Guardian